Mister Car Wash Doubles its Washington Footprint with Acquisition of Seven Bush Car Wash Locations

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash, the nation's largest car wash company, has doubled its footprint in the state of Washington with the acquisition of seven locations of Bush Car Wash in Kennewick, Walla Walla, Pasco, Richland, and West Richland. The acquisition brings Mister Car Wash's statewide presence from six to 13 locations.

"Bush Car Wash is a family-run business with deep roots in the community and years of experience providing excellent service," stated Casey Lindsay, vice president of corporate development for Mister Car Wash. "Our motto of "Inspiring People to Shine" aligns nicely with the Bush's family-oriented approach which will prepare our new team for continued success and give our new Unlimited Wash Club members and customers great service in the Evergreen State," Lindsay concluded.

Owner Tim Bush agreed adding, "When my late brother Ned Gosnell came up with the idea to start Bush Car Wash in 2007, his vision was to provide a premium service for folks across the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Working together with my sons, co-owners in the business, TJ and Blake, we have worked diligently to honor Ned's family and legacy, and we know that entrusting Bush Car Wash to Mister Car Wash will continue his vision."

The Bush Car Wash family also brings with it a rich tradition of giving back to the community, a backbone of the Mister Car Wash brand.

The seven newly acquired locations include:

1131 Aaron Dr., Richland, WA

3220 Kennedy Dr., West Richland, WA

7200 Burden Blvd. (Road 68), Pasco, WA

3810 W. Court St., Pasco, WA

520 W. Columbia Dr., Kennewick, WA

5231 W. Okanogan Pl. (Edison St), Kennewick, WA

1110 Dalles Military Rd., Walla Walla, WA

While the acquisition is effective as of September 17, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 336 car washes and 31 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

