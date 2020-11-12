Mister Car Wash Expands its Austin Footprint with Acquisition of Soapbox Car Wash

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash, the nation's largest car wash company, has increased its presence in Austin with the acquisition of Soapbox Car Wash at 2000 Round Rock Avenue in Round Rock. The deal brings the company's total number of stores in Texas' capital city to eight. The new store is the company's second location in Round Rock proper.

"The addition of this location expands our ability to service our current members in the Round Rock area and gives Soapbox members new options. Plus, they'll have member access to all of our other Mister locations, in Austin and across the country," shared Tim Vaughn, vice president of operations for Mister Car Wash who oversees all South Central locations.

Texas currently has 64 Mister locations statewide, the greatest number of company stores in the nation, with robust growth expected in 2021.

While the acquisition is effective as of November 11, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 341 car washes and 31 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

