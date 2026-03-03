MISTER CAR WASH, INC. (MCW) MERGER INVESTIGATION ANNOUNCEMENT: HALPER SADEH LLC INVESTIGATES WHETHER THE BUYOUT OF MISTER CAR WASH, INC. FOR $7.00 PER SHARE IS FAIR TO SHAREHOLDERS

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.—Mister Car Wash's controlling shareholder with approximately 67% ownership—is taking the company private without minority shareholder approval

The $7.00 deal price is about 20% below the 52-week high of $8.60 per share

Shareholders may contact Halper Sadeh LLC at no cost or obligation to discuss their rights

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the sale of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) to Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. for $7.00 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether Mister Car Wash and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Mister Car Wash shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process free of any conflicts of interests; and (3) disclose all material information for Mister Car Wash shareholders to evaluate the transaction.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits.

