Mister Car Wash Launches Employee-Inspired Initiative to Stimulate Voter Participation

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of early voting for the fall elections in sight, Mister Car Wash has formally launched a national, non-partisan initiative to encourage the company's nearly 6,000 employees to vote in the upcoming elections. Titled "Mister says YES to voting," the initiative resulted from the company's challenge to its employees earlier this year to submit ideas for getting more involved in the civic process. The goal is for each employee to be registered to vote by September 22, though the program is entirely voluntary.

The company is now providing internal resources through its e-learning platform to guide employees through the registration process in their respective states and to provide them with non-partisan information on what will be on the ballot this November.

During October, the company will be providing additional resources for employees to help them locate their polling places, apply for mail-in ballots, learn more about candidates and issues, and remind them to cast their ballots by mail or in person. Separately, the company will provide the public with information about the initiative on their website along with links and other resources.

"Mister Car Wash believes that every voice matters and that every vote counts," stated John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. "'Mister says YES to voting' is a grassroots initiative that came from our own employees and we couldn't be prouder. Their desire to see their fellow employees engaged, equipped, and encouraged to vote reminds us of our commitment to our local communities, and to our country, and that puts a smile on our faces as we work to shine a light on this most important American responsibility," he concluded.

Mister Car Wash is joining many other national companies in the effort to break down barriers to voting and making sure that everyone has the opportunity to use their voice.

The public is invited to learn more at www.mistercarwash.com/voting/

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 328 car washes and 31 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

Contact: Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

[email protected]

520.232.9840

SOURCE Mister Car Wash

Related Links

https://www.mistercarwash.com

