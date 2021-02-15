Mister Car Wash Opens 14th Store in Washington

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash's presence in the Evergreen State continues to expand with the February 4th opening of its newest location at Sunset Hwy, 9009 W US Hwy 2 in Spokane. It's the company's first new build in Spokane and the first new store in the area since 2012.

The new Sunset Hwy location is on the west side of Spokane near the airport, a complement to the other Mister locations near downtown Spokane and in the Spokane valley. The new location will offer exterior washes and free vacuums, along with Unlimited Wash Club® memberships, that can be used at any of the six locations in Spokane or at 343 locations across the country.

As part of the store opening, new Unlimited Wash Club® members can get their first month free when they sign up between February 15th and March 15th.

Mister Car Wash has been a part of the Spokane community for over two decades, acquiring the first store in the city at Pines & Division in 2000.

"Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community and showcasing our core value We Care. We are proud to have partnered with so many great organizations in the Spokane area over the past 20 years through our fundraising and donation programs," said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. "We're excited about our continued growth and opportunity to serve our customers in Spokane."

Each year Mister Car Wash gives back over one million dollars to local communities through their fundraising, donation, and Inspiring Futures programs. Since 2015, Mister Car Wash has given back over $130,000 to the Spokane community, including a long-standing partnership with the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club.

"Our Kiwanis Club has been in partnership with Mister Car Wash for over 15 years. Since the inception of our relationship, our Kiwanis Club has sold thousands of car wash tickets to our friends and neighbors of the Spokane community," said Arthur F. Keinath, treasurer of the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club. "Mister Car Wash's generous fundraising program has allowed our Club to donate funds to many various non-profit organizations in our area, and to buy supplies for hands-on community projects. The Mister Car Wash fundraising program has impacted the Spokane Valley community and our efforts to improve our community."

Hours of operation are Mondays – Saturdays from 7:30 am - 6:00 pm and Sundays from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/sunset-hwy/

Join the Mister Car Wash team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash expects to hire more than 10 team members for the new Sunset Hwy location. New team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 343 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

