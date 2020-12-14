Mister Car Wash to Divest Its Mister Oil Change Express Locations

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash®, the nation's largest car wash company, has announced the sale of its 27 Mister Oil Change Express® locations to Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM in a transaction that closed December 11, 2020.

John Lai, president and CEO of Mister Car Wash, expressed his faith in Valvoline's commitment to serving their new employees, customers, and communities during the transition and beyond.

"As we continue building a world-class car wash company, we are confident that our Mister Oil Change Express team members will find a bright future in their careers with Valvoline, as they share our commitments to customer service and the communities in which they work, " said Lai. "We will continue to work as close neighbors, and we know that their success is our success," he continued. "At the same time this sale allows Mister Car Wash to focus on expanding its car washes through new build locations and acquisitions."

"I want to personally thank the men and women of Mister Oil Change Express for the contributions they've made to our organization and wish them continued success in their future with Valvoline Instant Oil Change."

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 340 car washes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

® Trademark, Car Wash Partners, registered in United States

