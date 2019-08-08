Mister Car Wash to Raise Funds for Paso del Norte Community Foundation August 10-11

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To raise funds in support of victims and their families affected by last weekend's tragedy in West Texas, Mister Car Wash has announced that it will donate a dollar from every car wash and oil change its stores complete in El Paso this weekend.

All 10 Mister Car Wash locations as well as seven oil change locations in El Paso are participating in this fundraising endeavor.

How to participate: Simply visit any of the El Paso Mister Car Wash or Oil Change Express locations during normal business hours for a wash or oil change on Saturday, August 10 or Sunday, August 11 and Mister Car Wash will do the rest.

For hours and locations, visit https://mistercarwash.com/locations/?zip_code=El+Paso.

Every dollar donated by Mister Car Wash this weekend as a result of this endeavor will flow through the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. Please note that Mister Car Wash is unable to accept cash donations.

