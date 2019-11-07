Mister Sparky of Metropolitan Atlanta Raises More Than $10,000 for Children's Miracle Network

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Mister Sparky, the leading provider of residential electrical services, teamed up with customers in the Metropolitan Atlanta area to host a charity drive to raise money for Children's Miracle Network. From July through August, any customer who purchased a surge protection and panel replacement service had $100 of the cost donated to charity. As a result of this year's efforts, Mister Sparky was able to present Children's Miracle Network with a $10,700 donation to help fund critical treatments and healthcare services for children in the greater Atlanta area.

Since kicking off the two-month charity drive in 2015, Mister Sparky of Metropolitan Atlanta, with the help of their customers, has donated more than $31,000 to the cause. The Metropolitan Atlanta team recognizes the importance of helping kids in need and in addition to providing financial assistance to Children's Miracle Network, also makes time to visit kids at Scottish Rite Hospital. From hosting painting parties and craft socials to spending time getting to know the families, the Metropolitan Atlanta team has enjoyed building relationships with the children of Scottish Rite Hospital and will continue to use their business to make a difference for years to come.

"There is no greater feeling than being able to give back to your community and I'm proud of the contributions we've been able to make over the past few years," said Rick Spooner, General Manager of Mister Sparky of Metropolitan Atlanta. "These kids are fighters and we cherish every hospital visit and painting party we spend with them. We enjoy partnering with Children's Miracle Network and are excited to see what our team can accomplish in the future."

About Mister Sparky

Mister Sparky is the #1 largest consumer electrical franchise, offering premium residential services in more than 100 cities across the U.S. Experts at safeguarding homes against potential hazards, the company's licensed electricians are highly trained and provide customers with installation, repair and replacement services in a fast and reliable manner. Mister Sparky is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home services brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, and pest control services sectors. America's On-Time Electrician® is currently ranked among the nation's top franchises, earning recognition in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 200+. For more information, visit www.mistersparky.com and www.authoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands, LLC is the parent company of seven leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky electric, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1675 locations operated by 920 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Mister Sparky

Related Links

http://www.mistersparky.com

