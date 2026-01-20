Mistplay Announces Acquisition of Mobivity's Connected Rewards™ Platform to Expand Loyalty Gamification for Brands

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay, a leading play-and-earn rewards and loyalty program for mobile gamers, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Connected Rewards™ platform and related assets from Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a platform that drives customer engagement for brands through gaming and rewards. The transaction is expected to close in early Q1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Once completed, the acquisition will expand Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay business, creating new opportunities for app publishers to deliver loyalty experiences via mobile gaming that span both digital and real-world engagement.

LoyaltyPlay, Mistplay's gaming reward hub, allows users to earn in-app rewards through gameplay and the completion of in-app activities, creating engagement loops that increase retention, lifetime value, and monetization within the publisher's app. Connected Rewards™ complements this by enabling consumers to earn real-world brand offers and rewards through gameplay, extending participation from mobile games into real-world purchasing moments and brand loyalty systems. Together, the platforms provide a unified omnichannel toolkit that creates new opportunities for game publishers to reach incremental audiences. For brands, LoyaltyPlay drives deep digital engagement, while Connected Rewards links gameplay to measurable, real-world incentives that help drive repeat behavior, traffic, and spend.

"Loyalty isn't just about points or transactions – it's about creating experiences that genuinely resonate with users wherever they interact," said Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay. "By bringing Connected Rewards into Mistplay's B2B product suite, we're bringing brands more options to engage users in meaningful and personal ways, in all the channels that brands touch their customers: in-app, in the real world, and everywhere in between. This acquisition opens new opportunities to reimagine how brands build loyalty and build authentic relationships with their audiences via mobile gaming."

"Mobivity's Connected Rewards has always focused on using digital engagement to drive real-world action" said Kim Carlson, CRO of Mobivity. "Integrating the Connected Rewards technology into Mistplay's global game discovery and rewards platform allows us to drastically enhance the way brands interact with their customers. The combined solution opens the door to new ways to engage users earlier, more often, and across more moments and personal interactions – all while staying true to brand identity and customer flow."

Looking ahead, Mistplay sees opportunities to extend these solutions into additional industries, including fintech and e-commerce, where rewards and meaningful engagement are becoming central to driving customer value.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded advertising and monetization solutions to mobile game and app publishers worldwide. Leveraging its Helios AI engine and play-and-earn model, Mistplay drives sustainable growth and engagement. Founded in 2015, backed by Growth Curve Capital since 2021, and headquartered in Montreal, Mistplay partners with publishers to unlock scalable rewarded engagement. For more information, visit business.mistplay.com.

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology drives customer engagement for brick-and-mortar brands by connecting the offers of world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brands to consumers' gameplay in popular mobile games. Through partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game players to its broad network of market-leading brands. Everybody wins as game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love, all while playing games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com.

Mistplay was advised on the transaction by a cross-border legal team led by Reed Smith LLP as transaction and U.S. counsel, alongside Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as Canadian corporate counsel.

