Mistplay Ranked the 36th Fastest Growing Startup in Canada

About Mistplay Mistplay is the first loyalty program for mobile gamers. Users can chat with millions of players around the world and earn rewards while playing top mobile games. With already over 3 million members around the world in under two years, Mistplay is one of the fastest growing companies in North America.

Mistplay leverages machine learning to recommend games to its users, while empowering studios to deeply engage players through their loyalty program. You can checkout their app for yourself here:

https://go.onelink.me/app/12092019

– Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada's Top New Growth Companies –

Mistplay made the 2019 Startup 50 list with two-year revenue growth of 509%.

"The 2019 Startup 50 winners suggest the future of Canadian entrepreneurship is extremely bright. They have brought new offerings to market, created indelible brands and disrupted established business models—all in an extremely short period of time," says Beth Fraser, Startup 50 and Growth 500 program manager. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should look to their stories for inspiration."

"Mistplay is honoured and excited to be on the Startup 50 ranking," says CEO Henri Machalani. "This achievement reflects the strength of our product and the dedication of our team. We're looking forward to next year's ranking."

