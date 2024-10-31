Mistplay's Mobile Gaming Growth Report unveils new UA & monetization data with key predictions for growth in 2025

New insights empower marketing, product, and monetization teams to prioritize player-centric innovation and unlock new growth opportunities in 2025.

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay Inc., the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers, today published its Mobile Gaming Growth Report. Leveraging insights from key industry experts alongside data from thousands of mobile gamers, this report enables game publishers to optimize the early stages of the mobile growth funnel – from first ad impression through D7 of the user journey – to ensure that initial user stickiness paves the way to long-term retention and heightened LTV.

"As mobile game publishers face continued challenges heading into 2025, the core opportunity lies in rethinking the traditional approach to growth and manifesting that mindset across all teams. Those who can fully embrace adaptability and innovation, to drive incremental revenue and combat rising CAC, will ultimately unlock sustainable growth for their games." - Ramanand Reddi, Chief Product Officer at Mistplay

Mistplay's 2024 Mobile Gaming Growth Report provides holistic insights through a segmented analysis, spanning spenders, non-spenders, and core personas based on top mobile game genres. Key findings include:

Brand collaborations fuel increased IAP spending: 54% of spenders who engage with an in-game IP or brand collaboration have made a related in-app purchase. Additionally, 18% of spenders say these collaborations positively impact their desire to install a new mobile game.

54% of spenders who engage with an in-game IP or brand collaboration have made a related in-app purchase. Additionally, 18% of spenders say these collaborations positively impact their desire to install a new mobile game. Early churn is largely driven by misaligned expectations: 77% of gamers state their leading reason to churn from a mobile game is a poor balance between gameplay and monetization while 66% also state misalignment between ads and gameplay is another top reason.

77% of gamers state their leading reason to churn from a mobile game is a poor balance between gameplay and monetization while 66% also state misalignment between ads and gameplay is another top reason. Game discovery is impeded by oversaturation of ads: When searching for a new game, nearly 50% of players claim they are overwhelmed by the amount of games advertised. Over 25% are also seeking clarity on offline availability and are apprehensive about pay-to-win mechanics.

When searching for a new game, nearly 50% of players claim they are overwhelmed by the amount of games advertised. Over 25% are also seeking clarity on offline availability and are apprehensive about pay-to-win mechanics. A majority of players conduct extra research before installing: 75% of players take extra steps after ad impression and before game install, including 49% looking up reviews and 16% also researching online for more information about the game.

75% of players take extra steps after ad impression and before game install, including 49% looking up reviews and 16% also researching online for more information about the game. DTC webshops are a win-win for players and publishers: 26% of players are open to visiting a publisher's DTC web shop to explore exclusive IAP deals and special events, and 8% of spenders have already made a purchase.

Download the full report here: https://www.mistplay.com/reports/mobile-gaming-growth-report-2024

