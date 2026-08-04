Mistral Inc. and Uvision Inc. Successfully Complete First Lot Acceptance Tests for U.S. Army Lethal Unmanned System Program

The successful completion of the first LAT represents an important program milestone for Mistral Inc., Uvision, and the U.S. Army's LUS effort. During the testing event, HERO 120 systems successfully completed all required acceptance test missions. The results demonstrate continued progress toward delivering reliable, mission-ready systems to our warfighters and supporting the Army's effort to field advanced precision strike capabilities across the force.

For the LUS program, Mistral Inc. and Uvision Inc. jointly deliver the HERO 120 to the U.S. Army, with Uvision serving as the design authority for the HERO 120 system and a major partner in the development, manufacturing, and delivery of the capability. Together, Mistral and Uvision continue to support the Army with a system designed to provide soldiers with organic precision strike, reconnaissance, and lethal target engagement capabilities in complex operational environments.

"Completing the first Lot Acceptance Tests is an important milestone for Mistral Inc., Uvision, and the U.S. Army," said Yoav Banai, Senior Vice President at Mistral Inc. "The successful completion of all required acceptance test HERO 120 missions reflects the shared commitment of both companies to deliver reliable, effective, and mission-ready capability to our warfighters. Mistral Inc. and Uvision are proud to support this Army program and remain focused on providing warfighters with the tools they need to win the fight."

"Uvision is proud to support the U.S. Army's LUS program," said Jarmin Blanton, Vice President of Business Development, Sales & Marketing at Uvision Inc . "As the design authority for HERO 120, Uvision is committed to delivering a mature, reliable, and combat effective system that exceeds the operational needs of the soldier. This LAT milestone reflects the close collaboration between the Army, Mistral Inc., Uvision, and the broader program team, and we look forward to continuing our support as the program advances."

The HERO 120 is a mid-range loitering munition designed to provide tactical units with precision engagement capability while maintaining operator control throughout the mission. The system supports target observation, identification, tracking, and engagement, helping provide soldiers with increased flexibility and responsiveness on the modern battlefield.

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral Inc. is a U.S.-based defense prime contractor and systems integrator that delivers advanced, mission-ready capabilities to defense, federal, homeland security, and public safety customers. With more than three decades of experience, Mistral Inc. has supported government programs across unmanned systems, loitering munitions, robotics, force protection, survivability, and other mission areas. The company's business development approach is centered on understanding customer requirements, identifying capability gaps, building strong technology partnerships, and bringing proven solutions into U.S. operational use through compliant contracting, integration, and program execution.

About Uvision

Uvision Inc. is the design authority for the HERO family of loitering munition systems, including the HERO 120. The company brings deep expertise in the development, manufacturing, delivery, training, and sustainment of advanced loitering munition capabilities for modern military forces. In partnership with Mistral Inc., Uvision plays a central role in delivering the HERO 120 capability to meet U.S. Army operational requirements.

SOURCE Mistral Inc.