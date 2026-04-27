Mistral Inc. Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Provide THOR Group 2 UAS Systems in Support of Company-Level Small UAS Needs

Under the award (W58RGZ-26-G-0026), Mistral will deliver THOR UAS systems and various mission payloads intended to strengthen tactical formations with an organic, rapidly employable small UAS capability aligned to company-level mission needs.

Mistral has teamed with FUSE, developer of the THOR family of military tactical Group 2 drones, and will integrate various mission payloads to provide the U.S. Army with a mature platform designed for rapid assembly, autonomous flight operations, and modular payload integration.

Delivering a Soldier-relevant, multi-mission Group 2 capability

The THOR Group 2 drone is a military tactical, fully autonomous multi-rotor mini-UAS designed for a wide range of operational applications and reconnaissance missions, emphasizing rapid deployment and flexible payload carriage. Backpack-carried and rapidly assembled, THOR is designed to support small tactical teams with a flexible aerial capability spanning reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition/identification, communications relay, electronic warfare support, resupply/cargo, and configurable effects options as mission requirements evolve.

Built for fast tactical employment, THOR is designed to reduce operator workload through multi-platform operation, autonomous takeoff/landing, and mission execution, while enabling rapid role changes at the point of need through modular payload integration.

Production-ready maturity and delivery posture

The contract award supports delivery of UAS systems and payloads to the Army's small UAS enterprise, with work locations and funding to be determined with each order under the award structure. Mistral through Avandra.Ai, Fuse US based subsidiary, will provide local training, field & technical support.

"This award is about getting a proven, company-relevant capability into Soldiers' hands with speed, and doing it with a system designed for real operational conditions," said Yoav Banai, Senior Vice President – Business Development at Mistral. "By pairing Mistral's U.S.-based integration and delivery focus with Fuse's THOR platform, we're positioned to provide a rapidly deployable Group 2 UAS that supports multi-mission teams and adapts quickly as the operational picture changes."

"Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber is proud to support this effort alongside Mistral and FUSE," said Yoav Poizner, Vice President, Marketing, Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber. "The U.S. Army's decision to select THOR as its Company-Level multi-rotor system validates the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions. Together, we look forward to helping deliver a dependable system that can be configured for evolving mission needs and scaled for operational demand."

About Mistral

Mistral is a U.S.-based defense contractor headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, supporting DoD and other government customers with advanced systems and integration capabilities.

About FUSE

FUSE, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, is a world-leading AI-driven autonomous combat systems, delivering mission-critical unmanned solutions at scale.

SOURCE Mistral Inc.