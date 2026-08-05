Mistral Inc. and Uvision Receive an Additional Order Under U.S. Army Lethal Unmanned Systems Program

Valued at more than $50 million, this order will increase the quantity of HERO 120 loitering munition systems and ancillary equipment provided to U.S. Warfighters. The award supports the Army's continued effort to equip Soldiers with advanced, reliable, and mission-ready capabilities that enhance training, readiness, and operational effectiveness.

HERO 120 systems are being domestically manufactured in support of the U.S. Army Lethal Unmanned Systems program.

This additional order represents an important milestone for Mistral Inc. and Uvision as they continue supporting the U.S. Army's LUS program. The additional systems and equipment will help soldiers train, build proficiency, and prepare to employ a precision strike capability designed for the demands of the modern battlefield.

Under the LUS program, Mistral Inc. and UVision work together to deliver the HERO 120 to the U.S. Army. Uvision is the design authority for HERO 120 and is a major partner in the development, manufacturing, and delivery of the system. Mistral Inc. and Uvision remain focused on providing the DOW with proven capability, responsive support, and reliable delivery as the program continues to advance.

"This is an important step forward for Mistral Inc., UVision, and the U.S. Army's LUS program," said Yoav Banai, Senior Vice President at Mistral Inc. "This award increases the number of HERO 120 systems and ancillary equipment available to our Soldiers, allowing them to train, build confidence, and prepare for mission success. Mistral Inc. and Uvision are proud to continue supporting the Army and remain committed to providing warfighters with the tools they need to win the fight."

The HERO 120 loitering munition system supports precision strike capability for modern tactical formations.

"Uvision is proud to support the U.S. Army's LUS program," said Jarmin Blanton, Vice President of Business Development, Sales & Marketing at Uvision Inc. "As the design authority for HERO 120, UVision remains committed to delivering a mature, effective, and reliable system that supports soldier training, readiness, and mission success. The continuation of the LUS contract reflects the continued strength of the partnership between Mistral Inc. and Uvision Inc. and our shared commitment to supporting the Army's precision strike requirements."

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral Inc., an Ondas company, is a U.S.-based defense prime contractor and systems integrator that delivers advanced, mission-ready capabilities to defense, federal, homeland security, and public safety customers. With more than three decades of experience, Mistral has supported government programs across unmanned systems, loitering munitions, robotics, force protection, survivability, and other critical mission areas. The company's business development and program execution model is centered on understanding operational requirements, identifying capability gaps, building strong technology partnerships, and bringing proven solutions into U.S. operational use through compliant contracting, integration, and program delivery. Mistral is part of Ondas Inc., a publicly traded defense and autonomous systems company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ONDS.

About Uvision

Uvision Inc. is the design authority for the HERO family of loitering munition systems, including the HERO 120. The company brings deep expertise in the development, manufacturing, delivery, training, and sustainment of advanced loitering munition capabilities for modern military forces. In partnership with Mistral Inc., Uvision plays a central role in delivering the HERO 120 capability to meet U.S. Army operational requirements.

SOURCE Mistral Inc.