Mistral Inc. Announces Manufacturing of THOR UAS at its Nottingham, Maryland Production Facility

NOTTINGHAM, Md., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistral Inc. is pleased to announce that it has started the manufacturing of the THOR Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) VTOL Group 2 at its state-of-the-art facility in Nottingham, Maryland. Mistral currently manufactures the MTGR ground robot at this facility under a contract with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), as well as the manufacturing of Blast Mitigation Vessels for the government and law enforcement agencies. All activities related to the production of both the MTGR and THOR UAS systems will be efficiently managed from this location.

Mistral offers the THOR, a TRL 9 solution, as part of its US Army's Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) Group 2 UAS effort. The THOR is a commercial off-the-shelf, cost-effective, and domestic production-ready small UAS for company-level use.

Mistral will showcase the THOR's unique capabilities during the "Edge 2024" experiment on September 16-17, 2024, at Yuma Proving Grounds, AZ.

Additionally, Mistral will be involved in "Project Convergence Capstone 5" from January through March 2025 which will be conducted at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, CA.

Mistral Inc. takes immense pride in declaring that the THOR UAS is a US-made product. Should the US Government require larger quantities of the THOR UAS, Mistral is fully equipped to scale up manufacturing operations to meet these demands.

Our Nottingham facility is staffed with highly skilled professionals and is designed to accommodate increased production volumes without compromising on quality or delivery timelines. We are committed to ensuring that the THOR UAS meets all regulatory standards and performance expectations.

As a leading provider of advanced defense solutions, Mistral Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence and innovation. Our strategic approach and robust infrastructure enable us to deliver high-quality products that support the operational needs of our clients.

