Misty Copeland Takes Her Final Bow at ABT

The Misty Copeland Foundation Expands with Two New Programs and Launches $1

Million "Celebrating Misty" Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Misty Copeland Foundation (MCF) brings together artists, educators, community partners and supporters to honor Misty Copeland's farewell from American Ballet Theatre and her foundation's bold vision to make ballet affordable, accessible, and fun!

Founded in 2021 by Misty Copeland, the first African American principal ballerina at American Ballet Theatre, MCF is committed to making ballet free for under-resourced communities. With a focus on creating environments where all feel valued, respected, and able to succeed, the Foundation's programs are changing the landscape of dance education for both young people and adults in the Bronx and Harlem.

Growing MCF signature program BE BOLD and adding two new ones

BE BOLD (Ballet Explorations Ballet Offers Leadership Development) is MCF's signature afterschool ballet program. Launched in Fall 2022 at five sites in the Bronx, the program will now operate in 22 sites across the Bronx and Harlem, serving more than 500 children annually. Designed for children ages 5–12, BE BOLD reimagines traditional ballet instruction through a holistic framework with five program pillars: introduction to ballet, music for dance, health and wellness, mentoring, and tutoring—all at no cost to families. Beginning this fall, MCF added a new music framework within BE BOLD .

(Ballet Explorations Ballet Offers Lifelong Discovery, Expression, and Reconnection), also launching this fall, is a ballet-based wellness program for adults aged 50 and older. Centered on community, expression, and physical well-being. The program reflects Misty Copeland's deeply held belief that dance is for everybody—and every stage of life. The Ann and Weston Hicks Charitable Fund has provided leadership support for BE BOLDER.

At their September Annual Event, MCF founder Misty Copeland remarked that "I'm amazed by what we have been able to accomplish during the past three years through BE BOLD, and I'm excited by how BE BOLDNextSteps and BE BOLDER will serve even more new dancers, young and old. I'm so grateful to our talented, dedicated dance and music teaching artists and, of course, all of our partners and supporters."

Celebrating Misty Campaign

MCF also launched the Celebrating Misty Campaign, a $1 million fundraising effort in September. The year-long campaign will honor Misty Copeland's farewell performance with American Ballet Theatre on Wednesday, October 22 while ensuring that her vision—bringing greater diversity, equity, and inclusion to dance, especially ballet—continues to flourish and expand for generations to come.

The Misty Copeland Foundation invites all who believe in the power of the arts to join the Celebrating Misty Campaign and help build a more inclusive future for dance. For more information, see www.mistycopelandfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Caryn Campbell

Executive Director

Cell: (914) 557-4902 Office: (212) 870-2352

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.mistycopelandfoundation.org

SOURCE The Misty Copeland Foundation