MISUMI Announces meviy's New BETA Inch Sheet Metal Gauge Thickness Option

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI announces the ability to quote sheet metal components using inch gauge thickness.

With this new option through meviy, an on-demand procurement software, customers can choose to create custom components from sheet metal utilizing inch gauge thickness instead of metric measurements.

At MISUMI, one of our goals is to make continual upgrades to meviy to meet our users' changing needs.

By choosing inch gauges for sheet metal meviy can service a greater percentage of customer requests in the North American market. This option provides more flexibility for users who require custom parts in inch gauge measurements over metric measurements.

Here's how it works:

A user uploads a 3D model

meviy will determine the thickness of the material from the uploaded model

Once the user confirms the quote, multiple delivery lead time options will appear

The user can select standard or economy shipping depending on urgency

Order can be placed using the new global part number

"At MISUMI, one of our goals is to make continual upgrades to meviy to meet our users' changing needs," said Brice Hiner, Head of Sales and Marketing, Industrial Digital Manufacturing, at MISUMI USA. "The BETA inch gauge sheet metal option has been requested by our North American users and we are happy to provide this new option."

meviy is a cost-effective and free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase custom parts in just a few clicks. Users can upload 3D models, verify tolerances, and get flexible, instant pricing and lead times options.

The advanced AI behind meviy reviews your 3D models instantly to determine manufacturability. Along with cost-savings, meviy helps users save time by generating simple 2D drawings and creating reusable global part numbers through a simplified online ordering process.

For more information, please visit misumi.info/meviy

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distribution for configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

