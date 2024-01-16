MISUMI Awarded One of the Best CEOs for 4th Consecutive Year by Comparably

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a leading global supplier of configurable and industrial automation components, is proud to announce that Nobuyuki Ashida, President of MISUMI USA, has once again made Comparably's list of Best CEOs. This is the fourth consecutive year that he has earned this distinguished honor.

"We are thrilled that Nobu has once again been honored by MISUMI's employees," said Randy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Communications. "He works tirelessly to set the tone for our company culture and our business priorities, and it's truly rewarding to see how our employees have responded. This synergy is vital to our continued growth and success." Yu added, "We are so grateful to our employees for sharing their feedback."

Comparably awards are determined through anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period, with the final data set compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. The Best CEO award solely relies on approval ratings and sentiment expressed by employees towards their chief executive officers.

Want to grow your career with MISUMI? Visit misumi.info/careers to see our current job openings.

About MISUMI

MISUMI is the most comprehensive and user-friendly resource for industrial automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do incredible design work incredibly fast. For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

SOURCE Misumi USA