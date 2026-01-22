MISUMI Group Appoints Dave Evans as President of MISUMI Americas to Lead Next Phase of Manufacturing Growth and Innovation

Evans to unify MISUMI Americas and Fictiv into a single unified AI-powered platform for standard and custom parts serving Climate Tech, Robotics, MedTech, EVTOL, Aerospace, and Factory Automation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI Group, Inc ., a leading global supplier of mechanical components for the manufacturing industry, announced today that Dave Evans has been appointed President of MISUMI Americas . Evans will lead the integration of MISUMI and Fictiv into one unified AI-powered platform across the Americas, accelerating the growth of standard and custom manufacturing solutions for the next generation of industrial innovation.

A New Chapter for Manufacturing in the Americas

Under Evans' leadership, the integrated platform will harness MISUMI's extensive portfolio of configurable components and Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform to deliver faster innovation cycles from prototype through production. Key sectors served include ClimateTech, Robotics, MedTech, Electric Vehicles (EV), Aerospace, and Factory Automation.

Evans is the Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv, a global leader in supply chain and manufacturing, which was acquired by MISUMI in 2025. In his expanded role, Evans will continue to oversee Fictiv while also serving as President of MISUMI Americas, ensuring tight operational and strategic alignment.

"We are entering a new era of manufacturing strength in the Americas," said Dave Evans, President of MISUMI Americas. "By bringing these businesses together on a single digital platform, we are giving customers unmatched access to both standard and custom parts, powered by AI, digital manufacturing, and world-class precision, so innovators across the United States can move from idea to production faster than ever before."

Leadership Transition: Continuity and Growth

Evans succeeds Nobuyuki Ashida, who has led MISUMI USA through a period of strong growth and operational expansion over the last decade.

"It has been an honor to lead MISUMI USA," said Nobuyuki Ashida. "Dave brings the vision, energy, and digital leadership needed for our next phase, and I will support a smooth transition through the end of February as he takes on this role. I am confident he will accelerate our mission to serve customers with speed, quality, and innovation."

Proven Visionary in Digital Manufacturing

Evans is widely recognized as a visionary and thought leader in digital manufacturing. At Fictiv, he helped pioneer the digital manufacturing marketplace model, building a global network of vetted manufacturing partners and launching cloud-based tools that dramatically reduced the complexity of sourcing custom mechanical parts. Under his leadership, Fictiv delivered strong, sustained growth and produced more than 40 million commercial and prototype components for innovative companies worldwide.

The move comes as MISUMI Group is rapidly expanding its digital model business, which digitally connects everything from quotation through order placement for manufacturing companies. The company is growing its product lineup, investing heavily in artificial intelligence, and leveraging its acquisition of Fictiv to accelerate innovation across standard, custom, and mass-production parts and assemblies.

MISUMI's digital model business — led by services such as meviy — is expected to grow 80% year over year to ¥62.1 billion in fiscal 2025, with a long-term goal of reaching ¥200 billion by fiscal 2030. Each day, roughly 10,000 CAD files are submitted through digital services creating one of the richest manufacturing design datasets in the world and powering AI-driven quoting, manufacturability analysis, and process optimization.

"The Americas are one of MISUMI's most important growth regions," said Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President of MISUMI Group Inc. "By expanding our digital model business, investing in AI in the U.S., and integrating Fictiv, we aim to significantly grow this business by 2030. Combining Japanese precision and quality with American digital innovation will create a manufacturing platform unlike any other in the world."

Strong Foundation in Japanese Precision and Excellence

MISUMI's heritage is rooted in Japan's globally respected manufacturing excellence, precision engineering, tight tolerance control, operational rigor, and relentless continuous improvement.

"Dave represents the spirit of innovation we see accelerating across the Americas," Ono-san continued. "By bringing together MISUMI's foundation of precision and quality with Fictiv's digital innovation, MISUMI Americas is positioned to lead the next generation of manufacturing. We are proud to support the growth of the American industry while continuing to deliver the exacting standards of Japanese manufacturing that customers trust worldwide."

Anchored in America's New Manufacturing Powerhouse

MISUMI Americas will support East–West growth through strategic locations:

San Francisco Bay Area, California — innovation, AI, software, and startup ecosystem; home base for Evans

Chicago/Schaumburg, Illinois — logistics, customer operations, and Midwest manufacturing leadership

The growth, which includes connecting American and Mexican customers to the global MISUMI network serving more than 323,000 companies worldwide, processing over 200,000 shipments per day, and building on Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform, will be key for customers, employees, and investors.

Impact for Customers, Employees, and Investors

For customers, the unified platform delivers:

Millions of configurable and standard components

Rapid custom part manufacturing with digital quoting

AI-enabled DFM and design automation

High-precision manufacturing with rigorous quality control

Support from startups to global OEMs

Supply chain resilience and accelerated innovation cycles

For employees, this marks a bold, shared mission: building the most advanced manufacturing platform across the Americas.

For investors, the strategy aligns with MISUMI Group's growth priorities—expanding revenue in the Americas, accelerating digital and AI-driven manufacturing, and strengthening long-term value creation.

"Our mission is to make manufacturing faster, smarter, and more accessible," said Evans. "From Climate Tech to Aerospace, Robotics and MedTech, innovators need a partner that delivers precision and speed at scale. MISUMI Americas will be that partner."

About MISUMI Americas

MISUMI Americas provides configurable components, standard parts, and custom manufacturing solutions serving automation, robotics, medical, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and industrial equipment markets across the United States and Mexico. By uniting MISUMI and Fictiv, the company delivers a unified digital manufacturing platform that connects design, engineering, and production with unmatched precision, speed, and reliability.

For more information, visit: us.misumi-ec.com

SOURCE MISUMI USA