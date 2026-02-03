Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Marks Fourth Year Of "Misunderstood For Good," Its Annual Giving Campaign Supporting Families Battling Cancer

More Than $20,000 Raised to Date for the JDJ Charitable Foundation During National Cancer Prevention Month

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, in recognition of National Cancer Prevention Month, Misunderstood Whiskey Co. proudly launches the fourth consecutive year of its annual charitable initiative, Misunderstood For Good. Building on three years of meaningful impact, the campaign has raised more than $20,000 to date for families battling cancer, with all proceeds benefiting the JDJ Charitable Foundation.

Throughout the month of February, Misunderstood Whiskey will donate $1 for every 750ml bottle sold across its core portfolio, including Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey and Misunderstood Orange Blossom Bourbon. Donations are made directly by Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Funds raised help ease the financial burden faced by families undergoing cancer treatment, supporting essential expenses such as housing, food, utilities, and travel.

"We've seen the tremendous and immediate impact the JDJ Foundation has on families during some of their most difficult moments," said JD Recobs, CEO & Co-Founder of Misunderstood Brands. "If our platform can help relieve even a small part of that burden, then it's our responsibility to step up and continue this work year after year. We're incredibly grateful to James and the JDJ Foundation for allowing us to support this mission for the fourth year."

A Call to the Bar Community: Cocktails for a Cause

Bars and restaurants are invited to participate by featuring a Misunderstood cocktail on their menu for the month of February.

To amplify the impact, bartenders and establishments are encouraged to:

Feature a Misunderstood cocktail during February

Share their cocktail on social media using #MisunderstoodForGood

Tag @MisunderstoodWhiskey and @JDJFoundation

As an added incentive, the most creative Misunderstood cocktail shared during the campaign will receive $250, and Misunderstood Whiskey will match that amount with a $250 donation to the JDJ Charitable Foundation. Winners will be selected jointly by the founders of Misunderstood Whiskey and the JDJ Foundation team

"The hospitality community is built on taking care of people, and that spirit extends far beyond the bar," added Chris Buglisi, CFO & Co-Founder of Misunderstood Brands. "Supporting JDJ allows us to give back to the community in a real, tangible way, and we're grateful to be part of something that truly makes a difference."

Purpose-Driven From the Start

Founded by James Blauvelt in honor of his parents' courageous battles with cancer, the JDJ Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing the "financial toxicity" of cancer. The foundation provides direct financial assistance to families in need, awards scholarships to students affected by cancer, and supports cancer research - allowing donations to be put to work immediately.

"Because of the support we received through the JDJ Foundation, we were able to focus on what mattered most - being there for our son through every appointment, every hard day, and every small victory," shared the Horbacz family, a JDJ-supported family. "That kind of help meant everything to us during the most challenging time of our lives, and we will always be deeply grateful."

This innovative fundraiser shines a powerful light on the very real, everyday challenges cancer patients face—and turns every dollar into meaningful, immediate support," said James Blauvelt, Founder of JDJ. "Because of this campaign, we can help cover essential expenses like rent, groceries, and transportation, so patients can focus on what matters most: fighting for their lives. We are deeply grateful to Misunderstood for using their platform in such a creative and compassionate way to stand with our patients.

How to Participate

Consumers can support Misunderstood For Good by purchasing any 750ml bottle of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey or Orange Blossom Bourbon at select retailers nationwide or online at shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com throughout February. Bars and restaurants can join by featuring a Misunderstood cocktail and sharing their participation on social media.

Together, Misunderstood Whiskey, the JDJ Foundation, and the hospitality community invite everyone to pour with purpose, share for good, and help families battling cancer - one bottle and one cocktail at a time.

About Misunderstood Brands

Misunderstood Brands, founded by lifelong friends JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, is an innovation-focused spirits company known for redefining categories through flavor and inclusivity. Their award-winning Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has earned national attention for their botanically infused whiskey portfolio such as Ginger Spiced Whiskey, Orange Blossom Bourbon, and seasonal Dairy-Free Oat Nog. Today, the company continues to lead the next wave of spirits innovation with brands like OATRAGEOUS® - the first portfolio of plant-based, dairy-free cream liqueurs in the U.S.

www.misunderstoodbrands.com

About the JDJ Charitable Foundation

The JDJ Charitable Foundation is a 501(C)(3) public nonprofit that was started by James Blauvelt, close friend of the Misunderstood Whiskey Founders, JD and Chris. James, who lost both of his parents to cancer, started the JDJ Foundation to provide financial support to families battling cancer, grant scholarships to deserving high school seniors affected by cancer, and fund leading cancer research as core initiatives. JDJ and Misunderstood have teamed up to provide financial assistance to cancer families by reimbursing them for living, food, travel, and other expenses during difficult times.

https://www.jdjfoundation.org/

