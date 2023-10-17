MISys Introduces "MISys on Azure"

A Cloud Option for MISys Manufacturing Software

WOODSTOCK, Vt., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISys unveiled v6.4.7 of its flagship software application, MISys Manufacturing, that gives customers the ability to easily deploy the service and database of the application in the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

"This is a significant milestone for MISys," said Charlie Kimbell, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Our development team found a way, well several different ways, to make it so all of the functionality of the robust MISys Manufacturing app can perform well with a local client and a server on Microsoft Azure. We retained ALL of the functionality of MISys and actually improved its performance."

"We considered different ways to bring MISys 'to the cloud,'" said VP of Technical Services, Mike Kaelin, "including a complete re-write of the code. But we knew it would take a very long time to recreate the functionality of our application that has been developed and honed over 20+ years. Rehosting, or the classic 'lift and shift' of the application to a third party host, was another option but it is already being done by many of our customers with established third party hosts, so it wouldn't be a meaningful improvement."

Instead, MISys chose to leverage a new platform (Azure), necessitating modifications to the code and architecture of the application so that it could function more natively in the cloud. "We decided that this was the best and shortest route to give clients and prospects a cloud option while maintaining full functionality of our application," said Kevin Brown, VP of Software Development at MISys. "Existing customers will see significant improvements in performance as well as security, things that we needed to do when bringing it to the cloud but not required for on-premise installs."

"It was important for us to introduce a cloud OPTION, not a mandatory move, as many of our clients demand to have software applications on-premise," said Kimbell. "We have achieved that with this release, meeting the customers where they are."

Accounting software integrations preserved.

MISys on Azure works seamlessly with cloud accounting applications QuickBooks Online and Sage Intacct. If a client chooses to use an on-premise install of accounting applications QB Enterprise, Sage 50 or Sage 300, MISys on Azure will work fine, but so will MISys installed on-premise. And the third option is if a client hosts an on-premise accounting application in the cloud with a third party provider (RIght Networks, Summit Hosting, etc…) then MISys will work when installed on that same host.

About MISys Manufacturing v6.4.7.0

MISys began working on this significant update to its flagship software application, MISys Manufacturing, in August of 2020. It is a "self provisioned" cloud option as customers can choose to deploy the MISys database and server on their own Azure account. MISys estimates that the monthly cost of this service is about $100 based on typical usage. The release does include 60+ bug fixes and several functional improvements, but the main focus and substance of the release is improvements to performance, enhancing security and offering cloud deployment. Find out more about the new release here: misysinc.com/whats-new

About MISys, Inc.

MISys is focused on developing software that helps manufacturers thrive, adding critical functionality to the accounting software applications they already use. MISys is an Independent Software Vendor to Intuit, the publishers of QuickBooks, as well as Sage Group, the holding company of many accounting applications such as Sage 50, Sage 300 and Intacct. Founded in 1977, the employees purchased the company from its original founders in 2018. MISys is headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, though employees have been working remotely since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about MISys, visit here: misysinc.com/about-us .

SOURCE MISys, Inc.