MIT Aerospace Engineer Releases Challenge-Based Dating App - Challengr

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Challengr released a new app on both iOS and Android that introduces a whole new way to find that next match online.

With Challengr, no one can directly talk to one another other. Instead, the only way to match with someone is to either respond to their Challenge or have them respond to yours.

Challenges are just questions a person makes to the community essentially giving a blueprint for how to connect with them. If they are a gym rat, they might create a Challenge of 'do 20 pull-ups'. If they have a long commute, maybe their Challenge is: 'what was the last podcast you listened to'.

Once a Challenge is created and the responses start coming in they can either 'dislike' a response, at which point they won't see it again, or 'love' it, which makes both the Challenger and Responder a 'match' and allows them to direct message. The best part being, they already have a built in ice-breaker, the Challenge!

Their inbox is now free of 'hey how are you', 'you look hot' or pick-up lines inspired by puns on their name.

The app opens to a list of Challenges created by people who match your given age/sex/location preferences. Once you identify a Challenge that appeals to you, you can quickly cycle through the creator's pictures by tapping and long press to respond. Because of this, the Challengr app emphasize personality over looks, a steep departure from every other app on the market today. Users can even search through different challenges to find ones based on a specific interest.

Challengr is a free to use app with the ability to subscribe to premium features that allow you to:

Create as many Challenges as you want

Respond to an unlimited number of Challenges per day

Boost Challenges to the top of the list

Search through Challenges in any city in the world

Upload even more profile pictures

The app was built by Garrett Fritz, an MIT Aerospace engineer who started his career building helicopter simulators for the Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Dutch Air Force. He left the world of defense and moved to Los Angeles helping make social networking apps including the official social network of the LA Kings, Slipknot, and Major League Baseball.

