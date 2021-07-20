MIT Alumna hosts Growth Marketing Conference to assist Founders and CEOs Reach More Clients and Investors

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhe Scott, MIT Alumna, CEO, and Founder of The SEO Queen, will host the first Reach More Clients Power Conference via zoom on July 29, 30, and 31, 2021. This conference features a bevy of experts to help businesses grow with SEO, organic and paid social media marketing, intellectual property protection, financial planning, operations management, contract acquisition, customer experience managements, mindset, and sales. This conference is being hosted in partnership with the South Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce; Los Angeles Urban League; Guillermo A Saade, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Connected Women of Influence, The Leadhershift Movement, Courageous Woman Magazine and other sponsors.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6_YTBUcGc8



The workshops for this three-day event include actionable strategies for effective SEO, blogging, brand messaging, content marketing, public relations and effective storytelling, sales strategies, strategic partnerships, and much more.



This conference will include CEO of The SEO Queen: Zhe Scott along with keynote speakers: Rachel Kennedy, CEO of the Kennedy Curate; Paul Andre, host of the SEO Video Show; Marquel Russell, "King of Client Attraction"; Calvin Martyr, Founder of I AM WE GLOBAL; Ira Domnitz, principal attorney of patent-lawyers.com; Xkizin Wright, The Entrepreneur Therapist; Rev Brig Feltus, Founder and CEO of the ReMember Institute; Michelle Bergquist, CEO of Connected Women of Influence; Deborah Thorne, the Information Diva; Dr. Deena Brown, Ted Talk, Speaker and Founder of the LeadHerShift Movement; Andrea Patrick, Personal Branding Expert; Video Marketing expert, Kori Raishon; Anika Jackson, CEO of Anika PR; Gabriel Rich, host of the Rich Report; Dr. John Aden, CEO and founder of VALeverage.com; Certification Expert, Dori Bailey; and Anthony Williams, contract acquisition expert.



Jameeca Marshall, Director of Programs for the Los Angeles Urban League says, "The Urban League is proud to support another opportunity to network and to learn strategies to grow your business via search engines, contracts and more during the age of social distancing. We are strongly encouraging our clients and Black-owned businesses to attend. This conference will provide information and tools that small business owners cannot afford to miss." Guillermo A Saade says that he is "excited to share strategies to help business owners achieve their long term financial goals"



The SEO Queen is happy to support another opportunity for businesses growth in these changing economic and financial times. You do not want to miss this growth marketing conference and this opportunity to network and to learn strategies to grow your business via search engines, contracts and more during the age of social distancing. You can purchase tickets right now by going to seoqueen.com/conference. General Admission and VIP Experience tickets are available. Two one on one coaching sessions are available with each VIP experience ticket. You get an hour with MIT Alumna and CEO Zhe Scott, and one with another expert of your choice.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgFtFbBrBd0



