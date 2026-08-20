MIT and Harvard Graduate Students Unveil New "Navigation Technology" Tools to Bolster Economic Mobility for Economically Disadvantaged Families

Fellows supported by NextLadder Ventures, MIT Lab, and Anthropic showcase new purpose-built tech at AI for Social Impact Fellowship Demo Day

Four frontline organizations commit to quickly scaling tools developed in collaboration with graduate fellows

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLadder Ventures, The Bike Shop @ MIT, and Anthropic yesterday co-hosted a Demo Day at Anthropic's headquarters that featured new Navigation Technology (NavTech) solutions designed to improve economic outcomes for individuals and families. The tools were developed by four teams of graduate students from MIT and Harvard as part of the inaugural class of the AI for Social Impact Fellowship, working alongside four frontline organizations that serve economically disadvantaged Americans.

Yesterday's presentation marked the conclusion of the fellowship program, which supported students in building practical NavTech: an emerging category of tools that harness cutting-edge AI to deliver at scale highly personalized support through the high-stakes moments that impact a family's economic future.

Following Demo Day, each participating organization is today announcing immediate plans to scale the new products developed by the fellows, extending their expertise to more individuals and families in need of support:

Money Management International , one of the largest nonprofit credit counseling organizations in the country, is rolling out a call intelligence tool that securely reviews debt counselors' calls and gives them feedback to adopt the behaviors linked to higher enrollment in proven debt repayment solutions. The tool incorporates frontline expertise that frontier models don't have and will be available to all of the organization's debt counselors. MMI will continue to collaborate with The Bike Shop to refine and improve the tool to increase positive outcomes for individuals in financial distress nationwide.

, one of the largest nonprofit credit counseling organizations in the country, is rolling out a call intelligence tool that securely reviews debt counselors' calls and gives them feedback to adopt the behaviors linked to higher enrollment in proven debt repayment solutions. The tool incorporates frontline expertise that frontier models don't have and will be available to all of the organization's debt counselors. MMI will continue to collaborate with The Bike Shop to refine and improve the tool to increase positive outcomes for individuals in financial distress nationwide. Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) , the largest reentry employment provider in the country, is integrating a new evaluation and monitoring tool for CEO's AI voice coach that supports people leaving incarceration with interview preparation for finding and keeping jobs. The fellows redesigned the AI coach to improve interview readiness, laying the groundwork for a successful expanded deployment of CEO's tool across the 8,000 recently incarcerated job seekers it serves across the country every year.

, the largest reentry employment provider in the country, is integrating a new evaluation and monitoring tool for CEO's AI voice coach that supports people leaving incarceration with interview preparation for finding and keeping jobs. The fellows redesigned the AI coach to improve interview readiness, laying the groundwork for a successful expanded deployment of CEO's tool across the 8,000 recently incarcerated job seekers it serves across the country every year. Climb Together, a nonprofit helping students and jobseekers unlock career opportunities through human connections, is adding a new feature to their AI coach that gives feedback on real-life networking conversations. Users can upload a recorded conversation and receive targeted feedback on whether they gave a compelling introduction, asked the right questions and made an appropriate ask.The tool will be available across the roughly 9,000 career conversations their participants will have this fall.

a nonprofit helping students and jobseekers unlock career opportunities through human connections, is adding a new feature to their AI coach that gives feedback on real-life networking conversations. Users can upload a recorded conversation and receive targeted feedback on whether they gave a compelling introduction, asked the right questions and made an appropriate ask.The tool will be available across the roughly 9,000 career conversations their participants will have this fall. Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners, a national nonprofit providing financial coaching and navigation to low-wage workers within employer, financial services, and housing channels, is integrating a tool that helps coaches arrive at debt reduction paths more quickly by analyzing bank and credit statements during a call. This tool will be accessible to all of the organization's financial coaches and made available to allied coaching providers via Neighborhood Trust's technical assistance and capacity building solutions.

"At its core, NavTech offers the potential to transform how millions of low-income people navigate life's biggest economic decisions and challenges," said Ryan Rippel, CEO and co-founder of NextLadder Ventures. "This collaboration is a testament to the promise of this sector, delivering tools that help individuals build better lives today while laying the groundwork for a growing ecosystem of developers and entrepreneurs that can propel the field forward long-term. We're grateful to our partners and look forward to seeing the impact this tremendous group of fellows will continue to make in the years to come."

"We are proud of our fellows, for dedicating their summers to impactful, mission-driven work." said MIT Professor Sendhil Mullainathan, who leads The Bike Shop. "They're working towards realizing a more ambitious vision of AI where technology truly enhances human capacity. The four projects showcase what a 'bicycle for the mind' can look like in practice."

At maturity, the NavTech market has the potential to help millions of Americans better navigate their unique economic challenges and build more secure financial lives. The summer fellowship from NextLadder, The Bike Shop, and Anthropic was designed to both test and deliver new NavTech tools that make a tangible impact on daily lives, while expanding the pipeline of talented developers needed to grow the field.

About NextLadder Ventures: NextLadder Ventures is a time-bound venture with one goal: empower millions of Americans to reach their potential by 2040. Backed by over $1 billion in capital, the organization invests in breakthrough technologies that remove barriers to economic success and put people in control of their futures. NextLadder Ventures is trailblazing a new market for tech-enabled Navigation Technology tools that help people access the resources they need to navigate pivotal moments — offering flexible, risk-tolerant capital to entrepreneurs building these transformative tools today, while creating a pipeline of tech, talent, and capital for the long run. To learn more, visit nextladder.com.

About The Bike Shop @ MIT: The Bike Shop is an applied AI research lab at MIT's Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS), working at the intersection of economics and computer science to build algorithms that enhance human capacity. To learn more, visit thebikeshop.mit.edu.

SOURCE NextLadder Ventures