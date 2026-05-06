NextLadder Ventures Announces Co-Founder Leadership Team, Investment Focus Areas For Over $1 Billion Initiative Empowering Americans with Personalized, Tech-Enabled Support Tools

New senior hires from Google and The Collaborative Fund to lead product strategy and venture investing

Fund unveils first investment focus areas to catalyze new 'Navigation Technology' market, equipping Americans with cutting-edge tools to achieve economic security, opportunity and empowerment

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLadder Ventures, a new fund backed by more than $1 billion in capital, today announced its priority investment areas for building a new market for "Navigation Technology" (NavTech) — tools that provide Americans with personalized solutions to navigate life's challenges and achieve greater economic mobility — and announced its co-founding team, including two new senior hires.

The fund's active focus areas are based on extensive research identifying the key experiences and high-stakes decision points that have an outsized impact on American families' economic mobility. Launched investment areas include financial health, career navigation, and benefits and social services access, with further exploration underway around housing, legal aid, justice and re-entry, and mental and physical health.

The organization is also today welcoming two senior leaders: Lauren Loktev is joining NextLadder as Managing Director of Investments and Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink as Managing Director of Product. Loktev was most recently a partner at the Collaborative Fund, where she backed several breakout companies in early child development, education, and sustainability. Gosselink comes to NextLadder from Google, where she led the company's AI and social impact portfolio. They join a growing team which has deep expertise at the intersection of economic mobility, technology, public policy, and philanthropy.

NextLadder's Focus Areas for Investment

Today, the fund is kicking off a plan to deploy $1 billion over the next seven years to accelerate the design, development, and deployment of accessible NavTech tools that aim to help families more successfully navigate the major life experiences that determine whether they get ahead or fall behind. As NextLadder's inaugural frontier AI lab partner, Anthropic is supporting the build-out of the organization's AI-native capabilities and is offering technical assistance to NextLadder's portfolio organizations.

As an increasing proportion of Americans across income levels find themselves overextended and overwhelmed, NavTech tools are designed to help individuals and families understand their options, connect to information and resources, and take action to recover from a setback or take advantage of an opportunity and reclaim their economic futures.

"Life is getting harder, and too many Americans are stuck facing some of the most complex and consequential moments of their lives without much support," said Ryan Rippel, CEO of NextLadder Ventures. "Every day, millions in this country face fork-in-the-road decisions that have major implications on whether they climb up the economic ladder or fall farther behind. AI has understandably intensified many Americans' anxieties about their jobs and their security in the economy. But these technologies are now also making it possible to deliver highly personalized, affordable tools to meet the needs of tens of millions of Americans in a way that has never been practically achievable or financially viable before. With NavTech tools, built for the reality of families' everyday experiences, we can empower Americans to overcome setbacks, navigate life's toughest financial decisions, and build more secure futures."

NavTech tools, built with the needs of individuals, families, and trusted community partners at the center of their design, have the potential to ease burdens most acutely faced by 90 million Americans who live in households that have difficulty in paying for usual home expenses, and turbocharge the capacity of the 1.6 million community workers in non-profit or local, state, and federal government roles who serve them. This growing category of digital technologies includes tools that help families access opportunities such as personalized financial advice and legal aid, get connected with available resources and programs, and manage unexpected hurdles like losing a job or facing an eviction – while freeing social workers and service providers to spend more time on people and less time on red tape and paperwork.

The fund's active investment areas include:

Financial Health: Developing highly personalized, AI-powered financial health tools that can provide tailored, sustained counsel to help users build savings and protect and recover from financial shocks;

Developing highly personalized, AI-powered financial health tools that can provide tailored, sustained counsel to help users build savings and protect and recover from financial shocks; Career Navigation: Building tools to support career navigation, manage and support career transitions, and help workers, case managers, and employers identify pathways to living wage work — all designed to help people successfully find the right jobs for them.

Building tools to support career navigation, manage and support career transitions, and help workers, case managers, and employers identify pathways to living wage work — all designed to help people successfully find the right jobs for them. Benefits & Social Services Access: Helping eligible Americans seamlessly identify and enroll in all the benefits and social services available to them, particularly those that support career navigation and transitions, help them navigate critical life moments, and achieve stability toward economic opportunity.

NextLadder is exploring additional focus areas, including housing, legal aid, justice and re-entry, caregiving, and mental and physical health. More on the organization's vision of these focus areas is available HERE.

In addition to backing direct NavTech solutions, NextLadder is investing in the developers, partners, and standards required to build a durable, self-sustaining market. Across all focus areas, the fund is prioritizing efforts to ensure NavTech tools are reliable, protect users' privacy, and are trusted by the families who depend on them.

NextLadder's Co-Founder Leadership Team

NextLadder's five co-founders will be CEO Ryan Rippel, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Rhett Dornbach-Bender, Chief of Staff Callie Schwartz, and the two new senior hires: Managing Director of Investments Lauren Loktev and Managing Director of Product Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink, rounding out the fund's expertise in investing, technology, and impact.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lauren and Brigitte to the NextLadder team," said Rippel. "Brigitte has spent her career proving that when applied purposefully, AI and technology can deliver meaningful benefits for communities, and she'll set the bar for what NavTech tools can deliver for American families today and in the years to come. And with her deep experience backing mission-driven founders, Lauren is the perfect leader to build our venture practice from the ground up and accelerate the growth of the NavTech field. With this team in place, we're positioned to make NavTech tools easier to build, fund, and access so they reach the people who need them most."

Loktev brings 15 years of venture capital experience investing at the intersection of for-profit and for-good. Most recently at Collaborative Fund, she backed several companies to significant scale and launched Collab+Sesame, a first-of-its-kind thematic seed fund in partnership with Sesame Workshop focused on early childhood education. At NextLadder, she will build and lead the fund's venture practice, sourcing and scaling investments in the founders building the next generation of NavTech tools.

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to help steer AI solutions toward those who need them most," said Loktev. "Many amazing, accomplished founders see this too, and they are on a mission to build scalable, transformative businesses in the critical verticals that help people navigate life-changing moments. I couldn't be more excited to join NextLadder and to support the most inspiring leaders building this market from the ground up. Thanks to our unique, long-term mandate, we can be creative and flexible in investing across stage and check size to partner with the entrepreneurs and leaders we believe will change the world."

Prior to her role at NextLadder, Gosselink spent over a decade at Google in several roles including Director of AI and Social Impact, directing more than $500 million in funding for organizations applying AI to address challenges including crisis response, education, and economic opportunity. At NextLadder, she will lead AI and product strategy across the fund's portfolio, backing solutions and setting market-wide standards for how NavTech tools are designed, evaluated, and improved over time.

"If we collectively harness the AI transformation strategically and purposefully, we can transform the way Americans are empowered to access greater economic mobility," said Gosselink. "We believe that people-centered products, combined with shifts in the market and the services available to families, can fundamentally reshape how millions of Americans navigate critical moments and achieve prosperity on their own terms."

To request interviews from the NextLadder Ventures leadership team, contact media@nextladder.com.

About NextLadder Ventures

NextLadder Ventures is a time-bound venture with one goal: empower millions of Americans to reach their potential by 2040. Backed by over $1 billion in capital, the organization invests in breakthrough technologies that remove barriers to economic success and put people in control of their futures. NextLadder Ventures is trailblazing a new market for tech-enabled Navigation Technology tools that help people access the resources they need to navigate pivotal moments — offering flexible, risk-tolerant capital to entrepreneurs building these transformative tools today, while creating a pipeline of tech, talent, and capital for the long run.

SOURCE NextLadder Ventures