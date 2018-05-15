MIT Announces Final Weeks for North America Inclusive Innovation Challenge

What

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Inclusive Innovation Challenge (IIC) is in the final weeks of open registration for the North American component of the global competition. Collaborating with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the Challenge encourages for- and non-profit organizations of any size to share how they use technology to improve economic opportunities for low and moderate-income earners.

The MIT IIC is seeking organizations whose solutions are beyond the idea phase and proving to solve one of the four following challenges, which comprise the MIT IIC categories:

Skills Development & Opportunity Matching: How do we skill workers and provide pathways to the work opportunities of the future?

Financial Inclusion: How do we ensure financial security and stability for more people? How do we enable more people to access the benefits of financial services?

Income Growth & Job Creation: How do we ensure that workers earn sufficient and growing incomes to achieve satisfactory quality of life and living standards? How do we reimagine struggling industries and create new opportunities for work?

Technology Access: How do we connect more people with internet and technology access, regardless of age, location, education, or ability?

Along with monetary prizes, recognition, and promotion, 20 regional MIT IIC winners will proceed to the Global Grand Prize Celebration at MIT where they compete to receive up to $250,000 to further support and fund their idea. The North American winners will be competing alongside winners from the other MIT IIC regions of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Past winners have had opportunities to connect with key MIT innovation ecosystem mentors and investors, and are fast-tracked into other MIT competitions, to expand their solutions and deepen their impact.

The North American region includes the United States and Canada and their award ceremony will take place in Detroit, MI on September 27.

When

The MIT IIC deadline to register is May 29, 2018.

Where

Eligible applicants can apply on MITinclusiveinnovation.com.

More

The MIT IIC was launched two years ago to recognize and celebrate organizations around the world that are using technology to solve a grand challenge of our time — to create not only prosperity, but shared prosperity by reinventing the future of work in the digital era. This year, the MIT IIC has expanded to a global tournament model collaborating with partners in five regions--North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The North America region is defined by Canada and the United States.

About the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy

The MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE) explores how people and businesses will work, interact, and prosper in an era of profound digital transformation.

About the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation:

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. For more information, visit www.rcwjrf.org.

