MIT Briefing: Bold action needed to make technology work for society

WHAT:

MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future will detail their findings on how automation, robotics and artificial intelligence are likely to impact the American workforce, and describe public and private action they say is needed to harness new technologies for shared prosperity.

In recent decades, technology has contributed to the polarization of employment, helping high-skilled professionals while reducing opportunities for many other workers. A critical challenge is not necessarily a lack of jobs, but the low quality of jobs and the resulting lack of viable careers for many people. The MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future finds that the future of work can be shaped beneficially by new policies, renewed support for labor, and reformed institutions, not just new technologies.

WHO:

L. Rafael Reif , MIT President;

, MIT President; David Autor , Ford Professor of Economics

, Ford Professor of Economics David Mindell , Frances and David Dibner Professor of the History of Engineering and Manufacturing, and a professor of aeronautics and astronautics;

, Frances and David Dibner Professor of the History of Engineering and Manufacturing, and a professor of aeronautics and astronautics; Elisabeth Reynolds , executive director of the Task Force on the Work of the Future

Eduardo Porter , economics reporter, The New York Times ;

, economics reporter, ; John E. Kelly III , executive vice President, IBM;

, executive vice President, IBM; Juan Salgado , chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago;

, chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago; Liz Shuler , secretary-treasurer, AFL-CIO

WHERE:

National Press Club - First Amendment Lounge

529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor

Washington, D.C. 20045

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

8:00 A.M.: Coffee and breakfast

8:30 A.M. – 9:45 A.M.: Remarks and panel discussion

Media RSVP:

Abby Abazorius at abbya@mit.edu or Suzanne Pinto

suzpinto@mit.edu ; 917-705-5806

