MIT Briefing: Bold action needed to make technology work for society
Remarks, panel discussion on new MIT report on the work of the future will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at National Press Club
Sep 06, 2019, 10:47 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future will detail their findings on how automation, robotics and artificial intelligence are likely to impact the American workforce, and describe public and private action they say is needed to harness new technologies for shared prosperity.
In recent decades, technology has contributed to the polarization of employment, helping high-skilled professionals while reducing opportunities for many other workers. A critical challenge is not necessarily a lack of jobs, but the low quality of jobs and the resulting lack of viable careers for many people. The MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future finds that the future of work can be shaped beneficially by new policies, renewed support for labor, and reformed institutions, not just new technologies.
WHO:
- L. Rafael Reif, MIT President;
- David Autor, Ford Professor of Economics
- David Mindell, Frances and David Dibner Professor of the History of Engineering and Manufacturing, and a professor of aeronautics and astronautics;
- Elisabeth Reynolds, executive director of the Task Force on the Work of the Future
- Eduardo Porter, economics reporter, The New York Times;
- John E. Kelly III, executive vice President, IBM;
- Juan Salgado, chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago;
- Liz Shuler, secretary-treasurer, AFL-CIO
WHERE:
National Press Club - First Amendment Lounge
529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor
Washington, D.C. 20045
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
8:00 A.M.: Coffee and breakfast
8:30 A.M. – 9:45 A.M.: Remarks and panel discussion
Media RSVP:
Abby Abazorius at abbya@mit.edu or Suzanne Pinto
suzpinto@mit.edu; 917-705-5806
SOURCE MIT Task Force
