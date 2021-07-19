MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence introduces PG Diploma in Robotics Process Automation for Career aspirants

The main intention of this association is to build employable professionals to cater the demand of the ever-emerging global automation industry. The Curriculum for PG Diploma in RPA has been curated, designed, & developed in such a way that may help graduates and working professionals develop their talents with micro-credentials anticipated for future jobs. Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Harshad Sangle, Director and CEO, CiTiS Infotech, and signed the MoU. Mr. Sunder Rao Swarana, CMO-InnoWise, Shri Dighe, VP Education-CiTiS, Dr. Mahesh Chopade, Registrar-MITADT University, Dr. Dnyandeo Neelwarna, COE, Dr. Rahul More, Dean- Faculty of Skills & Work Integrated Education and Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director were present for the ceremony.

To stay ahead of the curve, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence ( MIT-FuSE ), MIT-ADT University offers industry-relevant post graduate programmes in AI/ML, Cloud computing, Cybersecurity , RPA, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, SAP-ERP to provide India's working professionals and graduates with the opportunity to further their ambition with the most in-demand skills that will prepare them for future careers. These PG Programmes will undoubtedly aid recent graduates as well as working professionals, in overcoming the loss of learning opportunities caused by the global pandemic.

Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad said, "In today's world, technology is emerging and advancing every single day. And Upskilling with future tech is a critical component in making better careers and equipping everyone to prosper in the forthcoming gig economy." He also stressed that the strategic partnerships with leading industries will enable students in the state to get hands-on with technology and understand future automation solutions through the Internship's unique engagement module included in the programme.

Dr. Harshad Sangle highlighted the intent and USP of the programme which is designed for professionals who want to broaden their career horizons in automation & integration of business processes as well as anyone who wants to ensure future employment. Top Industry experts and mentors will be facilitating training & practical hands-on for better engagement. Mr. Sunder Rao Swarana deliberately mentioned that this PG Diploma in RPA is first of its own kind of academic offering for career aspirants across India. He cited that engineers & technologists aren't the only ones who can benefit from RPA. Business analysts and others who can study business processes and envision how they can be automated can learn to make bots or draw up requirements for an RPA developer to work from.

The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across multiple global industries viz. banking and finance, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, transport & logistics, telecom, e-commerce is rising at a breakneck speed. These global industries are employing RPA to reap the cost savings of automation but are finding it difficult to find enough competent personnel to undertake the work, so robotic process automation (RPA) is becoming a popular career choice. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's economic pressures, the RPA industry is predicted to increase at double-digit rates until 2024. Because of the rising demand and limited supply, professionals can consider a decent package from the start of their careers.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar specified the vision and mission of MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence to transform & empower individuals into winning professionals. He underlined growing adoption of AI, machine learning & robotics at the workplaces and rise of remote employees as well as gig workers as a major part of the workforce who would be requiring constant upskilling. A career in RPA is extremely beneficial and profitable. This new technology will undoubtedly provide a large number of job possibilities around the world. When comparing salaries for persons with RPA abilities to those for other positions on the market, it is clear that those with RPA skills earn more. Developing skills in RPA tools will help you advance in your job.

Any graduate with Mathematics at Class XII or equivalent is eligible for the Eleven Month programme, which is divided into three trimesters with unique internship opportunities for better exposure. The admission announcement with details is available on its official website. The programme will commence from August 2021. MIT-FuSE is also unique in its approach, as it incorporates the greatest industry techniques and technologies into all parts of learning pedagogy, resulting in a genuinely exceptional online learning experience. All programmes will be delivered through the LMS and can be accessed via a web-based learning app. In July 2021, the next cohort of SAP, AI/ML, Cloud Computing , and Cybersecurity will begin.

It's crucial to remember that only those that put in the time and effort to upskill and improve their existing abilities will be successful in the future. Aspirants must continue to push for new paradigms of knowledge and capabilities due to the ever-changing nature of the future corporate environment.

About MIT-ADT University

MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.



MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.



Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades:

- Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

- Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

- Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi

- Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India



MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is "physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated". The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

