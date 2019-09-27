MIT Engineer Opens HyCap Academy for Aspiring Students in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, HyCap Academy is opening its doors and will be offering challenging after-school classes in Chess, Robotics, and Computer Programming. HyCap is a concept conceived by Don Hyun, an MIT Engineer with 20 years of experience in the tech industry. He has worked at Amazon and Microsoft, then helped run a global technology consulting firm, Affirma, as the Chief Operations Officer. Pursuing his passion for teaching and his love for engineering, he shed his role as COO and opened an after-school learning center to teach and show capable students how to solve hard problems, develop character and leadership traits, and prepare to compete in the world that awaits them.

HyCap Academy offers challenging, after-school programs in chess, robotics, and programming Don Hyun, Founder of HyCap Academy

"I knew I wanted to become an engineer when I saw my first robotics competition in college," explains Hyun. "I know there are kids out there like me - who would love participating in competitive robotics, making games, or solving puzzles. I want to provide that opportunity for them right here in Federal Way."

The HyCap curriculum centers around teaching rigorous technical skills and igniting aspirations by allowing kids to use their creativity. Students should be ready to dive into Python, C#, Unity programming, 3d Printing and design, as well as working with Raspberry Pis and Arduinos. These are skills and experiences that will provide a significant advantage for students looking to differentiate themselves for college applications or pursue a technology career.

HyCap also provides chess classes because it translates so well to engineering and programming. It is the board game version of problem solving, planning, and using creativity within constraints. It is a great way for young students to be introduced to fundamental skills required in engineering.

"My hope is to bring together a community of capable students who want to be challenged, great instructors with a passion for teaching, and parents who deeply care for their children's education. Hopefully, we can partner with the school district, PTSAs, and the community to help fill a need in serving families that are looking for additional, meaningful learning opportunities," explains Don.

HyCap Academy will start classes in October and will hold open houses throughout the remainder of the year for interested families to visit the space, check out the curriculum, and meet the instructors.

