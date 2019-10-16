MIT Sloan appoints Edward L. Golding executive director and senior lecturer at Golub Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan School of Management recently announced the appointment of Edward L. Golding as executive director and senior lecturer at the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP). Golding, a former head of the Federal Housing Administration, will help lead the GCFP in its mission to support governments in their role as financial institutions and regulators of the financial system.

"We face diverse challenges in a wide range of policy areas, and I am confident that the Golub Center can help us meet these challenges through thoughtful research and elevated and informed dialogue. Edward Golding will play a critical role in increasing the GCFP's ability to make a significant impact on public policy," says MIT Sloan Dean David Schmittlein.

MIT Sloan Prof. Deborah Lucas, director of the GCFP, agrees. "Edward Golding brings a unique mix of experience and perspectives to the Golub Center. I look forward to working with him as we build upon the Center's research and educational initiatives and leverage the expertise of MIT's faculty and staff to bring more attention to issues that affect financial policy."

Golding says, "I am excited to join the Golub Center, whose initiatives have done so much in advancing research that has yielded valuable insights into government financial institutions, regulation of financial markets, and the management of risk. I look forward to supporting the work of MIT's faculty, fellows, and staff as they continue to carry out their work in these vital areas of policy, and to expanding the influence of the Center in critical areas such as retirement savings, housing finance, financial regulation, and government credit policy."

Prior to serving as the head of the Federal Housing Administration from 2015-2017, Golding was a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In that role, he helped formulate policy on housing finance reform and the expansion of funding for the Housing Trust Fund.

Golding was also an executive at the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) from 1989-2012, where he headed model development, strategy and investor relations and developed a national reputation for visionary leadership in housing finance policy.

Most recently, Golding served as a visiting fellow in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute and as an adjunct professor of finance at Columbia Business School.

In addition, Golding has taught at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, and the University of Florida. He earned an A.B. degree in applied mathematics from Harvard University in 1976 and a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University in 1982.

The mission of the Golub Center is to serve as a catalyst for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The Center is building a foundation that will support transformative improvements in the development and execution of financial policy today and in the decades to come. It leverages the Institute's reputation of academic excellence and commitment to public service, and the acumen of MIT Sloan. For more information on the GCFP, please visit: http://gcfp.mit.edu

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management

Related Links

http://www.mitsloan.mit.edu

