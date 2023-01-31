MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces 2023 Leadership Award Nominations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium seeks nominations for the 16th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . The Award honors Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

Nominees must hold the title of Chief Information Officer (CIO) or equivalent and must be the highest-level IT leader in the organization. Applicants, including self-nominations, are welcome from for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and will be assessed on a common set of criteria. The award judges include CIOs, industry thought leaders and MIT Sloan-affiliated professionals.

The Award draws applicants from a wide diversity of industries and backgrounds. All award finalists are great leaders of IT, and most have significant roles in leading digital transformation in their enterprises. They are seen by their peers as business executive colleagues, not just technology experts.

Past Award winners and their companies have received significant attention and recognition as a result of the Award. Recent Award winners include:

Wafaa Mamilli, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis (2022)

Shamim Mohammad , SVP, CIO/CTO, CarMax (2020)

, SVP, CIO/CTO, CarMax (2020) F. Thaddeus Arroyo , Chief Strategy and Development Officer, AT&T (2014)

Judging Criteria

Key characteristics of MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award winners include:

Exceptional Communicator – Articulates a vision for strategic business value from IT and works across the organization to build partnership around this vision. Focuses communications on value and innovation, not technology. Helps all IT staff to understand the business and speak the language of business leaders.

Recognized IT Leader – Clearly demonstrates value-for-money in the management of core IT services – providing the right services at the right price and the right level of quality. Recognized among peers as an effective leader of the IT unit.

Driver of Business Value – Understands the business and needs of the CEO, CFO, Line-of-Business heads and other senior executives. Ensures clear focus on potential and realized value in all IT initiatives. Incorporates IT into business decision-making by participating in key strategic conversations, suggesting innovative uses of IT, and for managing risk.

Trusted Partner – Exercises authority beyond IT itself. Considered a trusted member of the senior executive team, not just a technology leader. Suggests innovative uses of IT to transform the business – and successfully executes the changes. May receive additional non-IT responsibilities such as Chief Operating Officer or VP of Strategy, or strategic temporary roles such as Head of M&A integration.

These criteria are adapted from the award-winning book The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value , which draws extensively upon research conducted at MIT Sloan.

"As we mark the 20th Anniversary of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, we are pleased to once again welcome nominations for the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award," said Dr. George Westerman, Co-Chair of the Award Program. "Each year, we are inspired by the innovative prowess and value these leaders demonstrate within their organizations and their broader business ecosystems."

Award finalists will be formally recognized at an exclusive dinner for in-person attendees of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium on May 15, 2023, where the winner will be announced. All finalists will also have opportunities to share their insights in panels on the day of the Symposium.

The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The online application can be found at this link . Please contact [email protected] with any questions about the application process.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

