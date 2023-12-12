MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces 2024 Theme The Goldilocks Paradox: Navigating Extremes in Your Digital Strategy

Registration now open for the nation's premier CIO conference on May 14, 2024 with Very Early Bird tickets now available

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium announced today that registration is now open for the 2024 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. The theme for the event is The Goldilocks Paradox: Navigating Extremes in Your Digital Strategy. The event will be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 14, 2024.

This year, for the first time ever, the day before the CIO Symposium will be packed with new additional opportunities to engage with the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium community. The afternoon agenda on May 13, 2024 includes lunch, an inspirational talk, roundtable discussions on unresolved technology topics and an Oxford-style debate. That evening will include a reception with the Innovation Showcase finalists, highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT. The CIO Leadership Award dinner will round out the day's activities, honoring executives who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT. Tickets for this day of special events are available as an add-on for Symposium ticket purchasers for a price of $249.

Tickets are now on sale with Very Early Bird pricing of $795, (a $400 savings over the General Admission price), available from now through January 12, 2024 at 11:59 P.M. EST. Those who register between January 12 - February 16, 2024 will receive the Early Bird rate of $995, representing a 33 percent savings. General admission pricing of $1,195 begins February 17, 2024.

Very Early Bird pricing is also available for a number of additional attendee levels including, CIO Practitioners ($395.00); as well as Government and Academic ($595.00); and MIT Alumni ($595.00). Full-Time MIT Student and Faculty tickets are $195.00.

Driven by an engaging agenda, the Symposium brings together hundreds of CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners and MIT academic thought leaders from around the globe. In attendance this year will be CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, CISOs and senior executives. Past attendees include leaders from Adobe; CarMax; Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Microsoft; Rackspace; Sysco; The Hartford and many more. The annual event offers interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse on the future of technology, best practices and business that is not available anywhere else, and features presentations, panels, networking and a closing reception all taking place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"As we embark on the 2024 Symposium season, we look forward to once again bringing together CIOs and senior IT executives from around the world to delve into cutting-edge academic research and innovative technologies," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "Navigating the dynamic landscape of the Goldilocks Paradox in digital strategy is a challenge facing in-the-trenches IT leaders, and we hope you will join us as we explore the delicate balance between extremes shaping the future of business."

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives. CIOs, CDOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit https://mitcio.com/ , and engage with the Symposium on LinkedIn and X .

