MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces 2025 Theme: CIO Leadership in an AI-Driven World

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium announced today that registration is now open for the 2025 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. The theme for this year's event is CIO Leadership in an AI-Driven World. The event will be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 20, 2025.

Tickets are now on sale. General registration tickets are available for $1,295. Discounted tickets are available for all Innovator Plan members for $595.00 and tickets for Innovator Plan members that are Full-Time MIT Staff, Student and Faculty tickets are $195.00.

Driven by an engaging agenda, the Symposium brings together hundreds of CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners and MIT academic thought leaders from around the globe. In attendance this year will be CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, CISOs and senior executives. Past attendees include leaders from Adobe, CarMax, The Home Depot, Mathematica, Microsoft, Rackspace, ServiceNow and many more. The annual event offers interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse on the future of technology, best practices and business that is not available anywhere else, and features presentations, panels, networking and a closing reception all taking place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

May 19, the day before the CIO Symposium, will be packed with additional opportunities to engage with the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium community. For a price of $249, a limited number of tickets will be available for this half-day of special events exclusively for sponsors, presenters, organizers and Innovator Plan subscribers.

Innovator Plan membership is $75 annually and includes discounted tickets for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, access to tickets for the VIP only pre-event, and access to exclusive online events. Visit our Registration Page to learn more.

The afternoon agenda on May 19, 2025 begins with lunch and includes an inspirational talk, roundtable discussions on unresolved technology topics and a debate. That evening will include a reception with the Innovation Showcase finalists, highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT. The CIO Leadership Award dinner will round out the day's activities, honoring executives who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

"CIOs are facing an unpredictable landscape, filled with obstacles and opportunities as AI's transformative power unfolds and reshapes industries around the world," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "As we continue on this journey, there is no better time for IT industry leaders and MIT academic thought leaders to come together to discuss regulatory, cybersecurity and ethical dilemmas arising in this new era. We look forward to once again bringing together CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives and academics to discuss the path forward in an increasingly complex and interdependent environment."

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives. CIOs, CDOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit https://mitcio.com/ , and engage with the Symposium on LinkedIn and X .

