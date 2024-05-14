MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2024 CIO Leadership Award

Chris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow

Recognized at Premier Global CIO Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium has announced Chris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow as the winner of the Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . Over the past seventeen years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through the innovative use of IT.

"On behalf of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee, we are pleased to present the 2024 CIO Leadership Award to Chris Bedi, Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow," said Dr. George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "Our finalists this year all demonstrate exemplary IT leadership. They are true visionaries in the field, and their work offers fellow CIOs paths to emulate and strive towards."

Chris Bedi serves as the Chief Digital Information Officer at ServiceNow, focusing on spearheading enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives to expedite growth and establish scalability. Bedi and his team have not only improved internal IT but also identified new product innovations. They have created an innovation engine that constantly produces new value for the company and its customers.

Prior to his tenure at ServiceNow, Bedi held the position of CIO at JDS Uniphase, where he oversaw IT, workplace services and indirect procurement. Preceding his role at JDSU, he held several executive positions at VeriSign from April 2002 to August 2011, culminating in the role of CIO. Bedo commenced his career at KPMG Consulting, driving global transformations across a diverse array of industries. He earned his bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Michigan.

"I am humbled to be selected for the MIT Sloan CIO leadership award, joining such a strong group of industry leaders," said Chris Bedi, chief digital information officer at ServiceNow. "I'm so proud of my team, whose endless pursuit of innovation is driving a positive impact for our employees and customers. At ServiceNow, the integration of our technology strategy into every facet of our growth strategy is key to how fast we're accelerating our growth and scale as a leading enterprise software company."

Dr. Westerman presented the award to Mr. Bedi at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Leadership Award Dinner on May 13. The other distinguished Award finalists were Akira Bell, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Mathematica and Fahim Siddiqui, Chief Information Officer, The Home Depot.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

