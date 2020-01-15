MIT Sloan launches the MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The skills and expertise required for a career in finance are in high demand across industries and the world. To meet this need, the MIT Sloan School of Management recently launched the MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance. Available on the edX platform, the program offers recent graduates, early to mid-stage professionals, and other individuals interested in or already pursuing a career in finance an opportunity to enhance their financial skill set or fast-track a master's degree in finance from MIT Sloan.

"The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance is part of MIT's mission to make high-quality education accessible around the world. A pioneer and leader in the field of finance, MIT Sloan is uniquely positioned to drive awareness about financial issues, increase interest, and build skills," says MIT Sloan Dean David Schmittlein. "This program is an exciting opportunity to give learners, who cannot come to campus, the knowledge, models, and tools needed to advance their careers."

MIT Sloan Prof. Leonid Kogan, who teaches in the MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance, says, "Finance can fuel progress in the way people live, the health of our world, and the integrity of our global financial systems. MIT Sloan is a robust ecosystem of finance educators, research innovators, and industry practitioners with diverse and accomplished students and alumni working at the forefront of the field to solve high-impact problems and drive progress. The MicroMasters® program enables students around the world to engage in this ecosystem and learn how to make a positive difference in finance."

Heidi Pickett, assistant dean of the Master of Finance Program, agrees. "Finance is the backbone of how economies and companies operate. It is necessary in virtually every part of the world in both the private and public sectors. This program will help meet the growing and evolving needs of finance by training professionals and helping qualified individuals to fast-track their MIT Master's degree in finance."

"We are proud to launch our fifth MITx MicroMasters program for learners around the globe in collaboration with MIT Sloan, the birthplace of modern finance," said MIT Dean for Digital Learning Krishna Rajagopal. "MicroMasters programs unlock the potential of learners with the drive and capability to tackle MIT courses, advancing their careers without interrupting their careers."

The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance includes a bundle of five finance online courses taught by MIT Sloan faculty on the edX platform. Drawn from the STEM-based curriculum taught on campus, all five courses mirror on-campus graduate-level MIT coursework and cover topics such as: modern finance, financial accounting, mathematical methods for quantitative finance, and derivative markets. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of global markets and learn to apply critical financial theories, models, and frameworks across all areas of finance.

Learners who complete and pass each course may apply to the MIT Sloan Master of Finance Program and, upon acceptance, earn credit for the work performed online. This educational pathway allows learners to complete the Master's degree quicker, with only two terms spent on campus at MIT.

The MITx MicroMasters® Program in Finance starts April 1, 2020. Students must be enrolled to participate prior to that date. For more information and to enroll, please visit: micromasters.mit.edu/fin

The edX platform for education and learning was founded by MIT and Harvard. A global nonprofit, edX transforms traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location, and access. It is home to more than 20 million learners, edX delivers courses on topics ranging from data and computer science to leadership and finance.

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

