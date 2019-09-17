MIT Sloan Management Review Announces New Podcast: Three Big Points, a Short Podcast for Busy Leaders

"This is the podcast you need to stay at the top of your game as a business leader," says Paul Michelman, host of Three Big Points and editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review . "There is no fat in this program. We get right to what matters and leave our listeners with ideas they can take back to their organizations right away."

Three Big Points will capture the wisdom of global thought leaders in management and business on urgent issues facing executives and organizations, including digital transformation, management of new technologies, change management, disruptive innovation, strategy for the digital age, and more.

The premiere episodes of Three Big Points feature interviews with Boston College's Carroll School of Management's Gerald C. Kane on how to survive digital disruption; leadership and management thought leader Whitney Johnson on how to manage your career in the age of uncertainty; Stanford's Robert Sutton on technical and cultural debt; and globally recognized speaker, author, and advisor Andrew Winston on transparency.

"Three Big Points is an extension of our core value proposition: We identify the most important new ideas in management and make them both easy to understand and actionable," says Michelman.

The debut episode of Three Big Points launches Tuesday, September 17. Subsequent episodes will release bimonthly on Tuesdays. The podcast is sponsored by Cloudera.

Three Big Points joins the stable of MIT SMR's podcasts, which also includes Counterpoints, a sports analytics podcast offering fans and sports professionals an inside perspective on what drives teams' performance on and off the field. Both podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, and anywhere else podcasts are found.

About MIT Sloan Management Review

A media company based at the MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT Sloan Management Review's mission is to lead the conversation among research scholars, business executives, and other thought leaders about advances in management practice, especially those shaped by technology, that are transforming how people lead and innovate. MIT Sloan Management Review captures for thoughtful managers the creativity, excitement, and opportunity generated by rapid organizational, technological, and societal change.

