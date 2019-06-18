MIT Sloan Management Review expands global footprint through the launch of Brazilian, Polish editions

"We're pleased to have our Brazilian and Polish partners join our existing international licensing partners in bringing MIT SMR's new ideas and research to a global audience," said Robert W. Holland Jr., managing director for MIT SMR . "We're experiencing a growing hunger for our revelatory insights from leaders coping with rapid changes in technology, the workplace, and competition."

Added Adrianna Wardzała, publisher of MIT SMR Polska: "Having long experience with business publishing in Poland, we could clearly see the opportunity for distributing MIT SMR's ideas and research on technology-fueled management to the booming Polish market."

"Brazil is the eighth largest economy in the world, looking toward a free economy, debureaucratization, and foreign investment prospects," said MIT SMR Brasil publisher Pedro Nascimento. "We are now at a threshold where business leaders will be investing in bigger, bolder moves. It is the perfect opportunity for a publication like MIT SMR that aims to leverage business from research, benchmarks, and contemporary concepts to flourish, and the market is responding accordingly."

With the two new launches, there are now five international editions publishing substantial amounts of MIT SMR content in local languages.

About MIT Sloan Management Review

A media company based at the MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT Sloan Management Review's mission is to lead the conversation among research scholars, business executives, and other thought leaders about advances in management practice, particularly those shaped by technology, that are transforming how people lead and innovate. MIT Sloan Management Review captures for thoughtful managers the creativity, excitement, and opportunity generated by rapid organizational, technological, and societal change.

About Grupo Anga

The Anga Group is a holding company that creates and acquires businesses to empower leaders and organizations to generate purposeful transformation. Since 2015, Anga has worked through its three companies, Tribo, Eureca, and 08, with more than 100 renowned Brazilian and multinational brands such as PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, McDonald's, Globo Entertainment, Votorantim Group, Raízen, and 3M to deliver projects on innovation strategy road maps, employer branding, hackathons, culture transformation, and innovation labs.

About The ICAN Institute

ICAN Institute runs a unique activity in Central and Eastern Europe, combining the Polish editions of MIT Sloan Management Review and Harvard Business Review with the activities of executive education, consulting, implementation of leading conference projects, as well as preparation and running of partner programs and development of knowledge portals for business organizations.

