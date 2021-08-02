MIT Sloan Management Review names Abbie Lundberg its next editor in chief

Prior to Lundberg Media, Abbie was editor in chief at CIO , leading editorial strategy and operations through a 13-year period of tremendous growth and change, including the demanding transition from print to online. She grew the publication to become both the leading voice for CIOs and one of IDG's flagship media brands.

"We're thrilled to have Abbie, with her creativity, deep research experience, and keen insights, lead MIT SMR in this momentous time of opportunity and challenge," said Robert Holland, MIT SMR managing director. "She will continue MIT SMR's trajectory at the forefront of illuminating for leaders the fast-changing nature of organizations and work."

In her new role, Lundberg will expand MIT SMR's innovations and influence as a digital-first, integrated media brand connecting the world's leaders with the trends, systems, and theories that power successful organizations.

"MIT Sloan Management Review stands apart in today's media landscape, offering world-class research and insight into how digitization is transforming our world," Lundberg said. "It provides leaders with the information they need to put powerful new ideas to work. I am excited to join its stellar team of editorial professionals and to work with the leading business thinkers of our time."

Lundberg begins her new role on August 16.

About MIT Sloan Management Review

At MIT Sloan Management Review (MIT SMR) we explore how leadership and management are transforming in a disruptive world. We help thoughtful leaders capture the exciting opportunities—and face down the challenges—created as technological, societal, and environmental forces reshape how organizations operate, compete, and create value.

Contact: Deb Gallagher

[email protected]

617-768-7417

SOURCE MIT Sloan Management Review

Related Links

http://sloanreview.mit.edu

