MIT Sloan Professor Steven Eppinger Joins SurgiBox's Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgiBox, a pioneer in ultra-portable, inflatable surgical environments designed to make safe surgery possible anywhere, is excited to announce that Steven Eppinger, General Motors Leaders for Global Operations Professor of Management Science and Innovation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Eppinger brings a wealth of expertise in technical project management, innovation, and product design, backed by decades of interdisciplinary research applied to improving complex technical projects across diverse industries. His research has significantly influenced fields from engineering systems to product management and includes contributions to agile methodologies beyond software, helping adapt these innovative frameworks to technical projects worldwide.

As a widely cited scholar and educator, Dr. Eppinger has shaped leaders in the design and management of complex systems and products through his teaching and extensive publication record, including co-authoring the seminal textbook, Product Design and Development. His experience in steering interdisciplinary programs at MIT Sloan, such as the System Design and Management and Leaders for Global Operations programs, aligns with SurgiBox's mission to revolutionize surgical care in remote and austere environments through pioneering design and engineering.

"We are thrilled to have Professor Eppinger join our board," said Dr Mike Teodorescu, CEO of SurgiBox. "His deep knowledge in managing complex innovation projects and his commitment to advancing global health solutions will be invaluable as we continue expanding our mission to provide safe and accessible surgical care globally."

SurgiBox Board Director, Dr Sam Goldberger, added: "We're incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Steve Eppinger join our Board. His unparalleled expertise in product design and development will be a tremendous asset to SurgiBox. His insights will drive innovation and elevate our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the healthcare industry."

Dr Eppinger responded by saying: "I am honored to join the board of SurgiBox and to collaborate with its exceptional team of engineers, suppliers, and customers. I look forward to contributing to a mission that combines innovative design with practical healthcare solutions to enable safe surgeries in challenging environments."

Dr Eppinger holds S.B., S.M., and Sc.D. degrees from MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering and has held numerous leadership roles at MIT, including Deputy Dean of the Sloan School. His addition to SurgiBox's Board marks a step forward in the company's journey to transform surgical care, combining cutting-edge design and practical innovation to empower healthcare providers worldwide.

SurgiBox is dedicated to bringing safe surgery to any environment. The company's flagship product, SurgiField™, is an innovative, ultraportable sterile operating environment that enables healthcare providers to perform safe surgeries in settings with limited infrastructure, empowering health systems worldwide to meet surgical needs where they are most critical.

