MIT Sloan School of Management's Master of Finance program places first among U.S. schools in new Financial Times ranking

A total of 67 business schools from across the globe were ranked in a 'pre-experience programs' category, which is defined as students who have little or no professional experience. The rankings are based on information collected in two separate surveys; the first is provided by the business schools and the second by alumni who completed their degrees in 2015. The rankings' methodology included, among other factors, career progression, salary increase, and percentage of female faculty members.

MIT Sloan ranked seventh internationally. It secured the number one spot for the highest average salary in 2018 out of all 67 participating business schools.

Launched in 2009, MFin features a rigorous 12- or 18-month STEM curriculum, emphasizing a foundation in how markets work and are engineered around the most advanced financial theories, quantitative models and banking and finance industry practices.

"MIT is known for its rigor, and MFin is no exception," says Heidi Pickett, director of the School's MFin program. "Our rigorous and quantitative STEM curriculum creates collaborative problem solvers, with the skills necessary to hit the ground running."

An MFin degree positions students for success among highly sought-after employers: asset managers, consulting firms, investment and corporate banks, brokerage firms, financial data providers, ratings firms, hedge funds, venture capitalists, insurance companies, public institutions, fintech, international finance, and more, from Fortune 500 companies to leading-edge boutiques.

All MFin students participate in Action Learning through Proseminars, which offer real-world financial problem-solving experiences; or the Finance Research Practicum with its real-world team research and analysis experience. While only one of these courses is required, students often choose more than one to gain additional practical experience in finance and social skills critical for success in a diverse global economy. Students work alongside corporate partners, faculty, and a diverse cross-section of fellow MIT students on collaborative teams, gaining insight and coaching from experts, building networks, and enhancing portfolios of outcome-oriented case studies.

Considered the birthplace of modern finance, MIT Sloan pioneers such as Fischer Black, John Cox, and Stewart C. Myers, as well as Nobel Laureates Paul Samuelson, Robert C. Merton, Myron Scholes and Franco Modigliani all have roots in the MIT Sloan Finance Group.

