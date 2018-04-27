MIT Solve Announces Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Speak at Annual Meeting, Solve at MIT

Solve at MIT will convene 1,000 leaders on May 16-18 in Cambridge, MA.

will convene 1,000 leaders on in The full agenda is available here.

Justin Trudeau has served as Canada's 23rd Prime Minister since November 2015. He also serves as Canada's Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Minister of Youth. A proud feminist, Trudeau appointed Canada's first gender-balanced Cabinet.

"We are delighted to welcome Prime Minister Trudeau to Solve at MIT," said MIT President L. Rafael Reif. "Solve cultivates inventive answers to humanity's great challenges by connecting people with insight, ideas, and influence from around the world. Representing our nearest neighbors with his practical optimism, humane values, and passion for climate action, Prime Minister Trudeau will feel right at home at Solve – and at MIT."

"We live in a time of tremendous change and face challenges global in scale," said The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. "Finding solutions shaped across borders, involving every generation, is imperative. I look forward to visiting the United States to speak with graduates and those at the forefront of innovation to look at what we can – and must – do to build a better tomorrow for future generations."

Participants at this year's Solve at MIT include:

Mitchell Baker , Chairwoman, Mozilla

, Chairwoman, Mozilla Ursula Burns , Chairman of the Supervisory Board, VEON

, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, VEON Yo-Yo Ma , Cellist, Curator of the MIT Solve Arts and Culture Mentorship Prize

, Cellist, Curator of the MIT Solve Arts and Culture Mentorship Prize Luis Alberto Moreno , President, Inter-American Development Bank

, President, Inter-American Development Bank L. Rafael Reif , President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, President, Reshma Saujani , Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

, Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code Eric Schmidt , Technical Advisor and Board Member, Alphabet Inc.

, Technical Advisor and Board Member, Alphabet Inc. Pita Taufatofua, Olympian, Tonga

This year's confirmed participants represent leading innovative organizations like Amazon, the Atlassian Foundation, Bain Capital Double Impact, BNP Paribas, the Ford Foundation, Google,

HP, IBM, the Malala Fund, Merck, Patagonia, Save the Children, and Starbucks.

The event program can be found here and confirmed speakers can be found here. If you're interested in joining Solve as a member, including attending Solve at MIT, see here.

About Solve:

Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world's most pressing problems. Solve issues four Challenges each year across its pillars—Economic Prosperity, Health, Learning, and Sustainability—to find the most promising Solver teams who will drive transformational change. Solve then deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form partnerships these Solver teams need to scale their impact. Last year, nearly 1,000 people from 103 countries submitted solutions to Solve's four challenges. Solve's open Challenges include: (1) Work of the Future, (2) Frontlines of Health, (3) Coastal Communities, and (4) Teachers & Educators. Join the community at solve.mit.edu.

