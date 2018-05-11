MIT Solve Announces Co-Chairs for Global Challenges: Coastal Communities, Frontlines of Health, Teachers & Educators, Work of the Future

Jim Yong Kim , M.D., Ph.D ., President, The World Bank will co-Chair the Work of the Future Challenge : How can those left behind by the technology-driven transformations of work create meaningful and prosperous livelihoods for themselves?

, Board Chair, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and , Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS will co-Chair the : How can communities invest in frontline health workers and services to improve their access to effective and affordable care? Other Challenge Leadership Group Members include: H.E. Dr. Omar Razzaz , Minister of Education, The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Carolyn Miles , CEO, Save the Children (Teachers and Educators) as well as Jerry Gupta , Senior Vice President, Swiss Re and Marci Bortman , Director of Conservation Programs, The Nature Conservancy (Coastal Communities).

"Today's global challenges are multidimensional and require cross-sector cooperation and breakthrough solutions from social entrepreneurs," said Solve Executive Director, Alex Amouyel. "Solve is proud to be working alongside such inspiring leaders to help find and support tomorrow's innovative technologies to address these complex challenges."

On March 1, Solve launched its four open Challenges: Coastal Communities, Frontlines of Health, Teachers and Educators, and Work of the Future. Solve's Global Challenges are open for anyone to apply until July 1. The Challenge Leadership Groups are esteemed leaders who will review and select Finalists in August who will attend Solve Challenge Finals on September 23, 2018 during UN General Assembly Week. The Finalists will pitch their solutions to the Challenge Leadership Groups and a live audience, and the best 8-10 Solver teams per Challenge will be selected. Once selected, the Solver class joins Solve's community, including potential grant funding and access to its diverse set of cross-sector leaders.

The Solve at MIT event program can be found here, and confirmed speakers can be found here. If you're interested in joining Solve as a member, including attending Solve at MIT, see here.

About Solve:

Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world's most pressing problems. Solve issues four Challenges each year across its pillars—Economic Prosperity, Health, Learning, and Sustainability—to find the most promising Solver teams who will drive transformational change. Solve then deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form partnerships these Solver teams need to scale their impact. Last year, nearly 1,000 people from 103 countries submitted solutions to Solve's four Challenges. Solve's Challenges are open until July 1 and include: (1) Work of the Future, (2) Frontlines of Health, (3) Coastal Communities, and (4) Teachers & Educators. Join the community at solve.mit.edu.

