MIT Solve Announces Flagship Meeting "Solve at MIT" with Speakers from Amazon, Girls Who Code, Mozilla, and Patagonia

Participants at this year's Solve at MIT include:

L. Rafael Reif , President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, President, Mitchell Baker , Chairwoman, Mozilla

, Chairwoman, Mozilla M. Sanjayan , Ph.D., CEO, Conservation International

, Ph.D., CEO, Conservation International Rayouf Alhumedhi , Hijab Emoji Project

, Hijab Emoji Project Reshma Saujani , Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

, Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code Rick Ridgeway , VP of Public Engagement, Patagonia

, VP of Public Engagement, Patagonia Tom Taylor , Senior Vice President, Alexa, Amazon

Senior Vice President, Alexa, Amazon Ursula Burns , Chairman of the Supervisory Board, VEON

, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, VEON Yo-Yo Ma , Cellist, Curator of the MIT Solve Arts and Culture Mentorship Prize

The meeting will convene the Solver class of tech entrepreneurs with members of the extended Solve community to build partnerships that will help pilot, scale, and implement their solutions. Solver Emma Yang created Timeless, an app to empower Alzheimer's patients by helping them remember friends and family. And Solver Angel Adelaja of Fresh Direct Nigeria is using stackable container farms to increase local food production and inspire a new generation to become farmers.

This year's confirmed participants represent leading innovative organizations like IBM, Merck, The Dow Chemical Company, Google, Emerson Collective, and The Santander Group.

The event program can be found here, confirmed speakers can be found here, and Solve's advisors can be found here.

Media interested in attending Solve at MIT can register here. Those approved will receive confirmation and further instructions via e-mail.

About Solve:

Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world's most pressing problems. Solve issues four Challenges each year across its pillars—Economic Prosperity, Health, Learning, and Sustainability—to find the most promising Solver class to drive transformational change. Solve then deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form partnerships these Solver teams need to scale their impact. Last year, more than 1,000 people from 103 countries submitted solutions to Solve's four challenges. Solve's open Challenges include: (1) Work of the Future, (2) Frontlines of Health, (3) Coastal Communities, and (4) Teachers and Educators. Join the community at solve.mit.edu.

