MIT Solve Announces General Motors Prize for Advanced Technologies

General Motors will provide up to four Solver teams with grant funding for technology-based solutions selected in MIT Solve's Teachers & Educators and Work of the Future Challenges. Solver teams will be selected by a panel of cross sector judges during the Solve Challenge Finals during UN General Assembly week in New York City on September 23, 2018. To learn more, review the criteria and submit an idea, apply here for Solve's challenges before July 1.

"General Motors is committed to preparing today's students--and tomorrow's workers—to address the world's most pressing problems," said Ken Kelzer, Vice President, Global Vehicle Components and Subsystems, General Motors. "Supporting STEM education and open technological innovation initiatives like MIT's Solve, brings us closer to cutting-edge innovators and innovations of transportation technology now and in the future."

Selected Teachers & Educators solutions will deploy advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide affordable and accessible training to educators, personalized learning for a diverse set of learners, or a holistic approach to teaching STEM. Selected Work of the Future solutions will deploy advanced technologies to prepare current and future workforces for the transformations of work that lie ahead through improved economic security, career flexibility, or new income streams.

"We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative, iconic company like General Motors as we advance Solver teams identified through Solve's Teachers & Education and Work of the Future Challenges," said Solve's Executive Director, Alex Amouyel. "Through General Motors' generous prize, the selected Solver teams will be able to scale their work and impact, creating new opportunities in an ever-changing economy."

The Solve at MIT event program can be found here, and confirmed speakers can be found here. If you're interested in joining Solve as a member, including attending Solve at MIT, see here.

Solve and General Motors will host a Solveathon on June 8 from 9 am-3 pm at TechTown Detroit to refine innovative ideas for Solve's Work of the Future and Teachers and Educators challenges. Those interested in attending can apply here.

About General Motors:

General Motors Co. has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries, and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security, and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

About Solve:

Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world's most pressing problems. Solve issues four Challenges each year across its pillars—Economic Prosperity, Health, Learning, and Sustainability—to find the most promising Solver teams who will drive transformational change. Solve then deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form partnerships these Solver teams need to scale their impact. Last year, more than 1,000 people from 103 countries submitted solutions to Solve's four Challenges.Solve's open Challenges include: (1) Work of the Future, (2) Frontlines of Health, (3) Coastal Communities, and (4) Teachers & Educators. Join the community at solve.mit.edu.

PR Contacts:

Andrea Snyder, MIT Solve

andrea.snyder@solve.mit.edu

Pam Flores, GM

pamela.flores@gm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-solve-announces-general-motors-prize-for-advanced-technologies-300649645.html

SOURCE MIT Solve

Related Links

http://solve.mit.edu

