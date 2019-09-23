MIT Solve Announces New Solver Class of 32 Tech Entrepreneurs Solving Global Challenges

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Solve , an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute for Technology, announces the 32 new Solver teams from 16 countries that were selected yesterday at Solve Challenge Finals , the premier live pitch event kicking off UN General Assembly week. The incoming Solver class was selected by Solve's expert judges and was selected from a pool of nearly 1,400 applicants from over 100 countries.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new class of 32 Solver teams—innovators bringing groundbreaking tech-based solutions to tackle four of the most pressing global challenges," said Solve's Executive Director, Alex Amouyel. "Over the next nine months, the Solve staff will work closely with each Solver to build partnerships across the Solve community and help source the funding, mentorship, and support they need to scale their solutions."

Prize Funding: More than $1.5 million in prize funding was announced for the new 2019 Solver Class, including:

For-profit and hybrid-model Solver teams will also be eligible to apply to Solve Innovation Future , a first-of-its-kind innovative philanthropic venture fund that invests in Solver teams.

About MIT Solve:

MIT Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that advances lasting solutions from tech entrepreneurs to address the world's most pressing problems. Solve issues four Global Challenges each year to find the most promising Solver teams who will drive transformational change. Solve then deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form the partnerships these Solver teams need to scale their impact. This year, Solve selected 32 Solver teams out of nearly 1,400 applications from over 100 countries tackling four Global Challenges: (1) Circular Economy, (2) Community-Driven Innovation, (3) Early Childhood Development, and (4) Healthy Cities. Join the community at solve.mit.edu .

CONTACT: Andrea Snyder, Communications and Marketing Director, MIT Solve, press@solve.mit.edu

SOURCE MIT Solve