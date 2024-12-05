MiT Systems Achieves the AWS Consumer Good Competency

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiT Systems, Inc., an Industry leading developer of Cloud Native ERP solutions and Enterprise Mobility solutions for Consumer Goods Manufacturers and Distributors, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. As an AWS Partner, MiT Systems has earned the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and proven AWS solutions, MiT Systems empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

MiT Systems has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases MiT Systems ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. MiT Systems is well-equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging MiT Systems expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"MiT is extremely proud to be selected and excited to participate in this newly announced AWS competency. Through our continued commitment to technical innovation and AWS partner dedication we are well aligned to best serve the CPG industry with business-critical solutions," said Mark Maraj, Chief Revenue Officer of MiT Systems, Inc.

MiT continues to innovate and build out its cloud-native ERP solution M Cloud ERP to meet the growing needs of the Consumer-Packaged Goods Industry requirements including: Advanced Order Fulfillment, Production Planning, Settlement & Reconciliation, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Scan Based Trading (SBT), Sales Commissions, and Accounts Receivable (AR) with full Financial Modules.

The M Cloud ERP™ platform is powered by AWS Graviton chips, which are more efficient, sustainable and have better system performance utilizing Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) storage, replication, containerization and Kubernetes.

"MiT has been a great partner that has done what they said they could do. We are a better sales team and company with the MiT Software." -Leading Midwest Commercial Bakery

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identify partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry, rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building and operating reliable, secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

About MiT Systems

MiT Systems is an AWS ISVA partner and the technically certified M Cloud ERP solution is available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace. These solutions include Sales & Distribution modules, Full Financials, Production Planning and Warehouse Management. For more information, please reference www.mitsys.com or call 714-329-6045.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MiT Systems