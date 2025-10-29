MIT Technology Review and the Financial Times form strategic editorial partnership to explore the global impact of artificial intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review and the Financial Times have formed a strategic editorial partnership to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping global power. The partnership will deliver The State of AI, a six-part newsletter series launching on November 3.

A six-week newsletter series on how AI is reshaping global power.

Bringing together leading journalists from both publications, The State of AI will offer original reporting and analysis on the defining questions of the AI era – from the race for technological supremacy between the United States and China to the environmental and ethical limits of machine intelligence.

Published weekly on Mondays, the newsletter will feature joint reporting and commentary from MIT Technology Review and Financial Times correspondents across global markets, energy, defense, and technology. Each edition will focus on a different frontier of AI, including:

The US vs. China with MIT Technology Review China Reporter Caiwei Chen and FT innovation Editor John Thornhill

with MIT Technology Review China Reporter Caiwei Chen and FT innovation Editor John Thornhill The Energy Question with MIT Technology Review Senior Climate and Energy reporter Casey Crownhart and FT Columnist Pilita Clark

with MIT Technology Review Senior Climate and Energy reporter Casey Crownhart and FT Columnist Pilita Clark The Future of War with MIT Technology Review Senior AI Reporter James O'Donnell and FT Investigative Reporter Helen Warrell

with MIT Technology Review Senior AI Reporter James O'Donnell and FT Investigative Reporter Helen Warrell The End of Privacy with MIT Technology Review Senior Reporter for Features and Investigations Eileen Guo and FT AI Correspondent Melissa Heikkila

with MIT Technology Review Senior Reporter for Features and Investigations Eileen Guo and FT AI Correspondent Melissa Heikkila The Economic Singularity with MIT Technology Review Editor-at-Large David Rotman and FT Columnist Richard Waters

with MIT Technology Review Editor-at-Large David Rotman and FT Columnist Richard Waters The World in 2030 with MIT Technology Review Senior AI Editor Will Douglas Heaven and FT Global Tech Correspondent Tim Bradshaw

Mat Honan, editor in chief at MIT Technology Review, said, "As AI becomes increasingly embedded in and transformative of society, it's vital that we interrogate it from a variety of perspectives. I'm excited for this partnership and the dialogue it prompts around a number of key issues related to where AI is headed."

"This partnership brings together two trusted editorial brands with a shared goal: to illuminate how technology is reshaping the world," said Brooke Masters, US managing editor at the FT. "By uniting the FT's global reporting strength with MIT Technology Review's deep expertise in emerging tech, we can deliver sharp insights and rich storytelling on how AI is transforming geopolitics, business, and more."

Readers can sign up for MIT Technology Review's complimentary AI newsletter, The Algorithm here to ensure they receive highlights of each weekly edition of The State of AI delivered straight to their inbox every Monday. The series will also be available exclusively to subscribers at TechnologyReview.com and FT.com .

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Technology Review is the trusted global voice on the impact of emerging technologies-from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to climate and energy. Through award-winning journalism, expert analysis, and signature franchises such as 10 Breakthrough Technologies and Innovators Under 35, MIT Technology Review empowers audiences worldwide to understand what's next in technology – and why it matters.

MIT Technology Review is the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.5mn, while the wider FT Group has a global paying audience of 3mn across its portfolio of journalism, products and services.

