MIT Technology Review Announces the 2026 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

This list reflects months of rigorous reporting, analysis, and research by MIT Technology Review's expert editorial team. Each chosen technology is believed to have the potential to reshape industries, solve urgent global problems, and create immense progress. Together, they represent the team's most informed predictions about where technology is headed next.

The 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2026 include:

Hyperscale AI data centers

Hyperscale data centers are now powering AI models with a revolutionary architecture – at a staggering energy cost.

Next-gen nuclear

New reactors use novel materials and compact designs to make nuclear power safer and cheaper.

Embryo scoring

Genetic testing is more sophisticated and accessible than ever – and it's now being sold as a way to let parents pick their future baby's best traits.

AI companions

People are forging intimate relationships with chatbots. While that's safe for some, it's dangerous for others.

Commercial space stations

The first commercial orbital outpost is scheduled to launch this May.

... and more!

"There's lots of interest in AI today, for good reason, but this list also highlights important biotech, space, and climate advances that we don't want people to miss," said Amy Nordrum, an executive editor at MIT Technology Review. "It's our best thinking as a team on which technologies are really worth paying attention to right now."

The full list appears in the January/February Innovation issue and is available online now at TechnologyReview.com/TR102026. Readers can subscribe to access the complete package, including compelling stories, as well as receive a complimentary tote bag, and an in-depth digital report on one of the featured innovations—hyperscale AI data centers.

