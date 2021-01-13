MIT Technology Review expands its global footprint with the launch of a Korean edition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review is now, for the first time, available to the Korean market. In partnership with DMK Global, a leading digital consultancy, the magazine is now available online in Korean language, featuring a blend of translated content and original material.

"We're delighted to welcome DMK Global and its team of talented journalists as our new Korean-language partners joining our existing international lineup and bringing MIT Technology Review to a new audience," says Nico Crepaldi, head of licensing at MIT Technology Review.

As part of a multiyear expansion drive, the Korean edition of MIT Technology Review joins existing international editions in Arabic, Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Urdu, and, more recently, Portuguese.

"MIT Technology Review is proud to extend its geographic reach, bringing its mission of trusted, authoritative, fact-based journalism to South Korea," says Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, publisher and CEO at MIT Technology Review.

John Park, the publisher of the Korean-language edition of MIT Technology Review, adds "We are proud to introduce MIT Technology Review to the Korean market. The magazine will keep readers abreast of global trends and help them make informed critical decisions."

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

About DMK Global

DMK is a leading digital knowledge education firm that provides educational services including transformation training, consulting, and content creation. DMK also organizes three global conferences known as Digital Marketing Summit, Content Marketing Summit, and AI Summit SEOUL, all of which draw international audiences and speakers and are highly regarded in Asia.

