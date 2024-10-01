MIT Technology Review Recognizes Gogoro as a Top 15 Climate Tech Company to Watch for 2nd Consecutive Year

MIT Technology Review's annual list recognizes companies that are developing innovative new technologies or scaling existing ones to address climate change. To access the 2024 '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list, visit technologyreview.com .

"Gogoro stood out for successfully deploying electric scooters and battery swapping across Taiwan and is expanding elsewhere," said Amy Nordrum, Executive Editor, Operations, MIT Technology Review. "But also—its battery swap stations are good for the grid, because they serve as a backup power source for the Taiwan power grid.That's why we're featuring them for the second year running."

"Gogoro battery swapping is transforming urban two-wheel transportation, making it smarter, more sustainable, and accessible for everyone. With over 630 million battery swaps completed, we have successfully saved more than one million tons of CO2," said Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro. "We are grateful to MIT Technology Review for including us in their prestigious list for the second consecutive year. We believe that innovation is key to tackling the most pressing climate challenges of our time."

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro has recently been recognized with a variety of global awards including Frost & Sullivan's '2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles' award; and, MIT Technology Review's 2023 and 2024 '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch'. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. Gogoro is operational in Taiwan, Philippines, Mainland China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Israel, Singapore, Colombia and Nepal. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

